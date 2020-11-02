Senior Whole Health Massachusetts Achieves 4-Star-Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senior Whole Health in Massachusetts today announced that it has received an Overall Rating of 4 out of 5 Stars for its Medicare Advantage Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), released on October 8, 2020. For 2021, SWH has also received its Summary Rating of 3.5 Stars for its Health Plan Services and 4.5 Stars for its Drug Plan Services.

“This year’s Star Ratings support Senior Whole Health’s strong commitment to quality and its reputation as a leading health plan in managing chronic and specialty populations,” said Dave Webster, chief executive officer, Senior Whole Health of Massachusetts. “Our goal has always been to deliver meaningful and positive health outcomes for our members while ensuring they have the necessary resources.”

CMS publishes the Medicare Part C and D Star Ratings each year to measure the quality of health and drug services received by beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) Plans and Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs or Part D plans). The ratings help beneficiaries and their families compare plans and empower them to work with their healthcare providers to make healthcare decisions that are best for them.

"Our 4-Star Rating is a tremendous achievement and reinforces our teams’ hard work and commitment to provide high quality care to those we serve on a daily basis,” said Joy Bland, vice president of quality, Magellan Complete Care.

About Senior Whole Health: Senior Whole Health focuses on serving complex, high-risk populations eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, and is committed to providing high-quality, cost effective healthcare in Massachusetts and New York.

