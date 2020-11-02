Softchoice Honored with Geographical Region Award as Canada Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softchoice, a leading North American provider of technology solutions and managed services, today announced that it is the recipient of a Cisco® Partner Summit Digital Geographical Region award for Canada Partner of the Year. Cisco announced the winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

“Being named Cisco’s Canada Partner of The Year is a testament to Softchoice and Cisco’s joint commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience through innovative solutions and services,” said Andrew Caprara, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Softchoice. “Cisco has been an incredible partner and through our wide array of implementation, adoption, managed, and optimization services we ensure our joint customers get the most value out of their Cisco solutions.”

This award reflects Softchoice’s commitment to customers' success by helping them grow through the adoption of cloud technologies, software, security, productivity and collaboration solutions. With a focus on understanding customer challenges, Softchoice solutions and services are designed to drive adoption of new technology through planning, robust training, and management to empower digital transformation.

“Softchoice is a long-time trusted Cisco partner with demonstrated success in delivering technology solutions and services that help organizations succeed in their digital transformation journey,” said Shannon Leininger, President, Cisco Canada. “This award is a testament to Softchoice’s deep technical knowledge and expertise that helps deliver business results and impact for our customers. On behalf of Cisco Canada, congratulations to the entire Softchoice team on this tremendous achievement.”

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Digital Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“Cisco is proud to work together with leading partners to drive the digital transformation, creating powerful solutions and fresh approaches to meet the needs of our customers,” said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “It is an honor to recognize Softchoice with a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geo-Region award as Partner of the Year, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in Canada.”

“This award demonstrates Softchoice’s capabilities and expertise around Cisco solutions,” said Alex Osorio, Director of Business Development, Cisco at Softchoice. “It represents our continued commitment in enabling our customers’ digital transformation journey by offering a wide array of advisory, implementation, managed, technical, and optimization services in partnership with Cisco.”

Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives. ©

Learn more about Softchoice’s expertise in Cisco solutions.

About Softchoice:

Softchoice is one of the largest IT solution and managed service providers in North America. Every day, thousands of organizations rely on Softchoice to provide insight and expertise that speeds the adoption of technology, while managing cost and risk. Through our unique points of view, we challenge leaders to think differently about the impact of technology on their employees and customers. Softchoice enables organizations to realize the full benefits of public cloud and a modern IT infrastructure through solution design, implementation, asset management, and assessment services, as well as ongoing support and mentorship through managed services. With access to one of the most efficient and cost-effective technology supply chains in North America, Softchoice also ensures products get to our customers quickly and in a trouble-free way.

About Cisco:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.