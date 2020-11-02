AHF Acquires San Diego’s Hillcrest Pharmacy Locations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is pleased to announce that its AHF Pharmacy division acquired Hillcrest Pharmacy, a well-respected three location specialty pharmacy with nearly two decades of high-quality customer service to San Diego communities and is one of the premier specialty pharmacies in California.

Hillcrest joins AHF Pharmacy’s network of 56 specialty pharmacy sites located across 15 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico. Hillcrest Pharmacy will retain its name while co-branded with AHF Pharmacy.

Founded in 2001 by Susan Baeza and her sister Margaret Baeza, Hillcrest Pharmacy is a landmark location in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood. In 2015, Ms. Baeza and her team opened a second location in Vista, CA to service San Diego’s North County, and in the summer of 2019, expanded to a third location called Mi Farmacia San Ysidro, just blocks north of the U.S./Mexico border.

“For nearly twenty years, we have been a locally owned community pharmacy dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and supporting the local community. At Hillcrest Pharmacy, we firmly believe that being a local pharmacy means providing healthcare services to our patients that are customized to meet their individual needs. We are proud to join AHF Pharmacy’s network, which shares in our mission and goal to care for those in need,” said Susan Baeza, founder and President of Hillcrest Pharmacy. “We, like AHF Pharmacy, will continue to offer a wide variety of services including conventional prescription filling, immunizations, home delivery and much more.”

“We are very excited to join forces with Hillcrest. They are an industry leader and with our combined resources and experience, we will bring a new meaning to the phrase Gold Standard,” said Scott Carruthers, senior manager and chief pharmacy officer for AHF.

“The joining of Hillcrest Pharmacy with AHF Pharmacy is a perfect fit. Both organizations have a long history of supporting and advocating for patients. By combining forces, we will have an even greater impact on the wellbeing of the local community and the residents of San Diego,” said Anthony D. Luna, senior director of commercial sales for AHF. “As with all AHF Pharmacies, 96 cents of every dollar generated by these locations will go right back into patient care,” Luna added.

“It was important for Susan to find a partner whose top priorities focused on patients’ needs and quality service. It was also a goal of our client that the legacy of Hillcrest Pharmacy remain intact for the San Diego community,” said Ira Cammeyer, founder of Harbor Healthcare Consultants. Harbor Healthcare Consultants was the exclusive sell side financial advisor to Hillcrest pharmacy.

The San Diego locations for Hillcrest Pharmacies include:

Hillcrest Location

Hillcrest Pharmacy (South)

120 University Ave, San Diego, CA, 92103

Phone: 619-260-1010

Toll Free: 1-866-260-1387

TTY: 619-814-7882

Mon-Fri: 8a.m. - 6p.m. | Sat: 10a.m. - 2p.m.

North County Location

Hillcrest Pharmacy (North)

1988 Hacienda Drive

Vista, CA 92081

Phone: 760-295-2625

TTY: 619-814-7882

Mon-Fri: 9a.m.-5p.m. | Weekends: Closed

Mi Farmacia San Ysidro

4630 Border Village Road Ste K-l

San Diego, CA 92173

Phone: 619-428-3760

Mon-Fri: 9:30a.m.-6p.m. | Weekends: Closed

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, AHF Pharmacy outlets have been serving California communities since 2000. There are now 14 locations in California, including the 3 Hillcrest sites, 56 throughout the United States and Puerto Rico and AHF Pharmacy also offers medication delivery nationwide.

AHF currently also operates 68 AHF Healthcare Centers in 15 states as well as one in the District of Columbia and one in Puerto Rico. Each Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from qualified medical and support professionals.

Hillcrest Pharmacy is a community-based Specialty Pharmacy with locations in Hillcrest, Vista, and San Ysidro, California. Built from the ground-up, Hillcrest Pharmacy has grown from a retail pharmacy to an HIV focused specialty pharmacy accredited by both URAC and ACHC. Over the Company’s 19-year history, it’s exceptional leadership, outstanding customer service, and superb clinical knowledge have led to successful, long-term relationships. The pharmacy is a leading service provider in the greater San Diego region and is now proud to be part of the AHF family where they can continue to grow and provide service to the community.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.4 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare