Archean Capital Partners Announces Investment in Invictus Growth Partners

PHILADELPHIA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archean Capital Partners (Archean), a provider of strategic capital for emerging private equity firms, today announced a new $75 million commitment to Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”), a growth equity and small buyout firm with a focus on automation-enabled enterprise cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech. This is the fourth strategic investment for Archean and anchors the first-close for Invictus Growth Fund I, L.P.

“Over 2019 and 2020, we reviewed at least 100 growth equity and small buyout strategies with elements of the Invictus approach,” said Rob Lazaroff, Portfolio Manager at Archean Capital. “It was obvious to us that the Invictus team had the best combination of investment experience, operational insight and entrepreneurial alignment. We felt that combination would differentiate their capital in the eyes of founders and management teams.”

The commitment to Invictus reflects Archean’s focus on providing early and sizable commitments to private equity teams they believe have a competitive advantage and helping them press that advantage by accelerating their business plan. In addition to $75 million of initial capital, Archean provides experience on the operational side of the business.

Invictus is led by Co-Founders John DeLoche and William Nettles. Mr. DeLoche and Mr. Nettles have a 25-year history of working together including starting their careers at Credit Suisse First Boston and working together in Invictus’s strategy for over 10 years prior to co-founding the firm. “In addition to a compelling strategy and market opportunity, new firms need a resilient culture to be successful. The Invictus team has demonstrated a set of shared values tested over two decades of working together,” commented Chris Keller, Portfolio Manager at Archean Capital. “We felt a strong alignment with their values and are excited to partner with them.”

About Archean Capital Partners

Archean Capital Partners is a joint venture between Veritable, L.P. and Moelis Asset Management LP. Archean is a private market investment platform that seeks to deploy capital with highly qualified portfolio managers who are interested in starting their own firms. Archean is focused on opportunities with lower middle market buyout, growth, restructuring/turnaround strategies.

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a newly formed growth equity and buyout firm with a strategy built to capitalize on two fundamental changes impacting the enterprise technology landscape--the post COVID-19 new world order which is accelerating cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech growth, and the new paradigm-shift to automation through machine learning as-a-service. Invictus’s Co-Founders, John DeLoche and William Nettles, each have over 25 years of technology operating and investing experience. The firm and all of their professionals are based in San Francisco, CA.