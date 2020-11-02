Publix Offers Discount to Veterans on Veterans Day

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a token of appreciation for their military service, veterans, active military and their families can save 10% on their groceries this Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. To receive the discount, customers should present their veteran or military ID card, discharge document or a driver’s license with veteran designation at checkout.

“Publix is proud to once again provide a discount to veterans and current military in our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We are a company founded on the ideal of service to others, and this discount is a small gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices our veterans and military families have made, and many continue to make, for our country.”

Prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services are excluded from the discount, which is valid for in-store purchases only. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,253 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.