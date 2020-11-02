Aphria Inc. Hires Wye Communications to Drive Brand Awareness & Support Corporate Messaging

LEAMINGTON, Ontario & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aphria Inc. (“Aphria”) (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, and public relations firm Wye Communications (“Wyecomm”), today announced their collaboration. As Aphria seeks to expand their global footprint, Wyecomm will help the company evolve their corporate message and enhance communications with key stakeholders in the markets where Aphria operates and seeks to establish itself, including the United States.

“We have worked hard to solidify Aphria’s industry-leading market position and solid foundation in Canada by driving category leadership with strong, carefully curated brands. As a leading global cannabis company, we are excited about the potential future expansion of our award-winning brands,” said Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aphria Inc. “We understand the importance of building brand equity and want to communicate effectively in what can be a complex media space. We have great chemistry with the team at Wye Communications, and I’m confident they will help us tell our unique story in ways that connect to the needs of our patients and consumers.”

“Aphria has a strong product portfolio that speaks to a wide range of lifestyles,” said Erica Swerdlow, Chief Executive Officer of Wyecomm. “We’re thrilled Aphria has chosen Wyecomm to help tell their story, and we are looking forward to putting our creativity and talent to work on their behalf.”

The team will begin by helping establish Aphria’s brand strategy through strategic media relations, which includes taking stock of subject matter experts in the company who can help articulate the company’s differentiation in the marketplace. Additionally, Wyecomm will support Aphria with all global corporate communications needs.

About Aphria Inc.

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The company's portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders' multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion. For more information, visit: aphriainc.com

About Wye Communications LLC

Wye Communications, LLC (Wyecomm) is part of The Stagwell Group and developed by experienced communications professionals who understand what works and what doesn't for strong agency partnerships. The agency is focused on solving business challenges for organizations in transformation. Wyecomm begins each assignment by asking why and leveraging intelligence, then developing predictive communication programs that are executed with integration and operational excellence. Wyecomm builds partnerships that communicate. Learn more at www.wyecomm.com.