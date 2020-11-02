MOMI Brands, Inc. Closes $1M Seed Round

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOMI Brands, Inc. announced today it has closed a $1M seed round investment. The company will use the investment to fund the development and commercialization of its patented technologies for an innovative breast pump and an infant feeding system.

Leading the investment were Kapstone Medical and Enventys Partners, two Charlotte, North Carolina firms that have partnered with the company for the development of the breast pump technology. Louis Foreman, CEO of Enventys, said, “The key to success is having not only a great product and large market, but also a great team. MOMI checks all the boxes and that is why we are so excited to be an early investor in this opportunity.”

John Kapitan, CEO of Kapstone, said, “The partnership between MOMI, Enventys, and Kapstone presents a best possible scenario to address a real market opportunity. The combined team has all the key ingredients including the industry knowledge, skilled resources, product commercialization experience, and understanding of the medical and scientific aspects of nursing. Kapstone is excited to be a lead investor in this solution to help mom and baby.”

Also participating in the investment round was the Start100 Fund, a Charlotte-based investment fund that provides capital and strategic marketing support to startup companies preparing to launch consumer products. Tom Ryan, Start100’s General Partner, said, “The Start100 Fund is incredibly proud to add MOMI to our portfolio of mass-appeal, consumer product startups whose disruptive products solve important problems for their customers. We're excited to help MOMI improve the nursing experience for moms and babies worldwide.”

MOMI’s founder and CEO, Carr Lane Quackenbush, formerly led the U.S. division of Medela, a leading global breast pump manufacturer. Upon retiring from Medela in 2011, Quackenbush believed the industry had yet to deliver a breast pump or infant feeding system that replicated the important biomechanical properties of natural nursing. Returning to his roots as a PhD engineer and inventor, he set about to innovate those products. “I really do believe that these products will replicate nature, and will bring the advantages that we set out to bring to market,” Quackenbush said.

About MOMI Brands, Inc.

MOMI Brands, Inc. is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina development stage company commercializing technologies for innovative breast pumps and infant feeding systems. The company’s mission is “to make life better for moms and their babies with technologies that work like nature.”

About Enventys Partners, LLC

Enventys Partners, LLC is a leader in product development. For over 19 years, clients have utilized Enventys’ combined services to take their consumer product from napkin sketch to production. Enventys’ additional capabilities in crowdfunding and ecommerce marketing allow clients to quickly test their product’s market demand, find funds to manufacture it, and make the product a commercial success.

About Kapstone Medical, LLC

Kapstone Medical partners with inventors and manufacturers to develop and commercialize new medical devices. Kapstone Medical is a single-source service provider for design, prototyping, patenting, quality systems, and regulatory approvals. Since its founding in 2007, Kapstone Medical has worked with dozens of clients to successfully launch over 100 products in the marketplace.

About Start100

Start100 is an angel investment fund that provides funding, coaching, and mentoring to high-growth product entrepreneurs. Start100 invests in teams of gritty entrepreneurs ready to take their disruptive consumer products to market through direct to consumer channels.