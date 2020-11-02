Siemens Healthineers and University of Iowa Health Care Team Up to Advance Care for Iowans Over the Next Decade

MALVERN, Pa. & IOWA CITY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Healthineers and University of Iowa Health Care have established a 10-year Value Partnership that builds on a long-standing relationship and will help advance care in Iowa over the next decade. The partnership will provide Iowans with access to cutting-edge imaging technology; use artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve performance and efficiency; expand research opportunities; and invest in workforce training and development for staff and students.

“This partnership with Siemens Healthineers is a win not only for our patients, who will have access to state-of-the art technology and more advanced care, but also the college and the students who will reap the benefits from new research and educational opportunities,” says Colin Derdeyn, MD, FACR, Krabbenhoft Professor and Chair, Department of Radiology and Director, Iowa Institute of Biomedical Imaging at UI Health Care. “Medical technology is changing fast. Take imaging scanners, for example. They are like cars—the engineering and technology gets better every year, and every now and then something radical and new comes along. Partnering with Siemens Healthineers will help us stay on the forefront of these advances that will span across the entire enterprise, benefiting faculty from Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Cardiology and the College of Engineering.”

This new relationship between Siemens Healthineers and UI Health Care will enhance the college’s education and training program to help grow and retain technical and professional best-in-class talent in the state. The University of Iowa Bachelors program is the major pipeline for radiology technologists and sonographers working at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and throughout the state.

“This program attracts some of the brightest students at the University of Iowa, some of whom come to the University just for this program,” says Derdeyn. “Investing in this program through strategic partnerships such as this one is an investment in the quality of Iowa’s healthcare and future workforce.”

By implementing workforce solutions such as the Siemens Technologist Education Program, the PEPconnections digital learning platform, and a Healthcare Workforce Development Series, UI Health Care staff and students will have an improved ability to continually develop advanced skillsets that will enhance patient care for Iowans.

“Expanding our work with UI Health Care will not only improve care for patients within the health system, but will increase Iowans’ access to the latest technology and help build out a pipeline of technologist talent to meet the state’s workforce needs over the next decade,” says David Pacitti, President and Head of Americas, Siemens Healthineers.

A key element of the agreement is innovation improvements for UIHC to stay at the forefront of a changing technology landscape. Specifically, the two institutions will continue their joint emphasis on improving stroke care in the state of Iowa. The organizations will also focus on improving operational processes by implementing innovative technologies such as Corindus CorPath® GRX for robotic-assisted vascular interventions, and syngo Virtual Cockpit for remote scanning assistance.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of Healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostic, image-guided therapy, and in-vivo diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 52,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted profit of €2.5 billion.

Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

About University of Iowa Health Care

University of Iowa Health Care is the state’s only comprehensive academic medical center, dedicated to providing world-class health care and health-related outreach services to all Iowans. Based in Iowa City, UI Health Care includes University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, and University of Iowa Physicians, the state’s most comprehensive multi-specialty physician group practice.