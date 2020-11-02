Wipro and AWS Announce the Launch of Wipro AWS Business Group to Accelerate Growth

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the launch of its dedicated Wipro AWS Business Group (WABG), a unit designed to help customers fast-track their cloud transformation journey on AWS.

WABG merges Wipro’s diverse industry experience and comprehensive portfolio of services with AWS’s industry-leading cloud platforms to help organizations worldwide drive business acceleration, enhance customer experience, and leverage connected insights. This strategic move reflects the commitment of both Wipro and AWS to foster the success of their shared business as well as their passion to continually innovate for enterprises.

This launch was inspired by recent collaborations between Wipro and AWS, including the implementation of cloud solutions for Wabtec, a leading supplier of critical components, locomotives, services, signaling, and logistics systems and services for the global rail industry.

"Our close relationship with Wipro and AWS has allowed us to leverage cloud to drive continuous innovation that is pertinent to our organization," said Richard Smith, Chief Information Officer, Wabtec. “I congratulate both Wipro and AWS on this milestone in their relationship,” he added.

The Wipro AWS Business Group will house more than 10,000 AWS-certified consultants, along with specialized teams focusing on business development, talent creation, solution development, and delivery execution.

Bhanumurthy B.M, President and Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited said, “We are seeing a rapid growth of our AWS business and are now ready to take this collaboration to the next level. Wipro has continuously demonstrated its deep cloud expertise and ‘business first’ thinking in enabling enterprises to become nimble and future-ready. Wipro AWS Business Group, with the combined strengths of Wipro and AWS under one umbrella, will help reinforce our capabilities and support our clients in their innovation-led cloud journey from strategy to execution.”

Wipro and AWS continue to invest in building innovative solutions across industries and key technology areas like migration, modernization, data freedom, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) to help clients reimagine their cloud journey. Additionally, customers can leverage the Wipro AWS Launch Pad to facilitate their business transformation programs.

“By establishing the Wipro AWS Business Group, we are taking an important step forward in the long-standing relationship between the two companies," said Matt Garman, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "This business group will empower clients to rapidly achieve the benefits of moving to AWS, eliminate the undifferentiated heavy lifting of managing their IT infrastructure, and instead focus on their core business,” he added.

