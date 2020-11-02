BBTV Launches New Mobile Game Offering with Key Content Partner James Rallison, Odd1sOut

VANCOUVER, B.C--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, is announcing the launch of a mobile gaming app, “TheOdd1sOut: Let’s Bounce” in partnership with James Rallison, the creator of one of YouTube’s most popular channels1. The Mobile gaming apps revenue stream is a key part of BBTV’s Plus Solutions, helping to further unlock value from BBTV’s compelling portfolio of content partners and driving revenue expansion for both BBTV and its content owners.

“ Today’s announcement is an excellent example of how the BBTV platform drives value to major influencers and content creators”, comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV, “ We’re thrilled to partner with James and his incredibly popular Odd1sOut channel. We believe we have built an app that truly reflects James’ world and believe his loyal fans will love it. BBTV’s scaled reach and engaged audience allows for a unique competitive advantage given its ability to promote apps, with a low cost per install while achieving strong commercial results”.

The Mobile gaming apps are monetized through advertising and in-app purchases revenues which the Company shares with the content owner. Previous Mobile gaming app releases from BBTV include Morgz Ultimate Challenge, Stephen Sharer’s Rocket Slide, Burrito Blast by Mariale, Dobre Dunk, Fernanfloo, and Spy Ninja Network, which launched as the number one iPad game in the US.

" BBTV has achieved notable success in terms of user satisfaction with our mobile gaming apps holding an average user rating of 4.8/5 stars,” comments Lewis Ball, VP, Strategy, BBTV. " The team’s success comes from our ability to develop and publish interactive mobile gaming apps across multiple platforms that activate captivated audiences and drive revenues for BBTV and its content owners. This is a major growth vector for BBTV as a whole."

BBTV has two solutions: Base and Plus Solutions. BBTV has three revenue streams under Plus: Direct Advertising, SaaS/Content Management and Mobile gaming apps. Plus Solutions have 3-4 times higher margin than Base Solutions.

TheOdd1sOut: Let’s Bounce is available now worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. The game is free to download and includes in-app purchases. TheOdd1sOut, an animated channel by James Rallison, is one of YouTube’s most popular channels featuring a monthly animated storytime-style cartoon, with 3B views, and 15.9M subscribers. TheOdd1sOut also boasts 2.9M followers on Instagram and 1.7M on Twitter.

Players of TheOdd1sOut: Let’s Bounce will have the chance to bounce through James’ life, attempting to go as far as possible while meeting and bouncing on all of the series’ favorite characters.

Game Features:

Bounce through James’ life - From childhood to becoming an adult and beyond, see how far you can go! You may even see some old friends up high.

Jump on everyone - Bounce off James’ mom, laser tag Hunters, college roommates, and digital fans. Watch out for the Devil, or worse...the rock (not the actor)!

Collect all of The Odd 1s - Baby James, Sooubway James, Harry the Moth, the Furry, and more; they’re all there! Except for human-James. Maybe one day.

“ If you’ve ever dreamed of jumping on everything in my life, my new mobile game, TheOdd1sOut: Let’s Bounce, created alongside BBTV is for you,” says James Rallison. “ It’s the best mobile game with me in it, and remember, wear your seatbelt!”

Available to download from:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/theodd1sout-lets-bounce/id1505848672

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bbtv.odd1sout

FootNotes:

1- Odd1sOut is the 20th Largest YouTuber in the US in terms of Views per Video (in the last 30 days). Source: Gospel Stats

2 - Odd1sOut ranks among BBTV’s Top Three independent content owners in terms of Total Subscribers and Top Eight in terms of Past 30 Days Views in the US and Canada. Source: BBTV

About BBTV

BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. BBTV is an enabling platform with a stated mission of advancing the world through the democratization of content. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In June 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with 596 million globally, who consumed more than 54 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies.* www.bbtv.com

*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore’s “ Top 12 Countries = June 2020 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend - Multi-Platform - Top 100 Video Properties Report”.

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events including the success and strong results of BBTV’s Mobile Games. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions regarding the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

