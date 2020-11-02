Heritage Cannabis Receives Inaugural Order from Saskatchewan’s Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative for Pura Vida and Purefarma Brands

TORONTO,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN)(OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), announces that last week it received an inaugural order from Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative (“Weed Pool”) in the Province of Saskatchewan.

Weed Pool is a co-operative of independently-owned Saskatchewan cannabis retailers representing more than 50% of licensed cannabis sales in the province. It is a cannabis wholesaler licensed by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) focused on collectively sourcing cannabis products for its members and other retailers in Saskatchewan.

“Weed Pool Cannabis Co-operative is very excited to start carrying the Heritage Cannabis brands,” stated Jim Southam, President & CEO of Prairie Cannabis Ltd., a founding member of Weed Pool. “Both their product quality and pricing show that they have what it takes to be a leader in the cannabis industry, and they are serious about being a top seller. We are confident that Weed Pool customers will be truly impressed that we are adding Heritage’s Purefarma and Pura Vida full spectrum 510 vapes and oils to our inventory. We are excited to bring these multi-award-winning, medical grade offerings to the recreational market.”

“With over 60% of licensed cannabis retailers in Saskatchewan comprised of independent stores, Weed Pool offers all Heritage products efficient access across their retail distribution network, and provides retailers with products and pricing they may not otherwise have access to,” stated Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “We have seen growing interest and awareness of our Pura Vida and Purefarma brands in Saskatchewan and with Weed Pool, our brands will soon be widely available there.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S, Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

