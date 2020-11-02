Augusta Technical College Selects YuJa for Site-Wide Lecture Capture and Video CMS Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, this week announced a partnership with Augusta Technical College, a public, two-year college located in Augusta, Ga.

The college had historically self-hosted its enterprise systems, but more recently migrated to a cloud-based platform strategy. Administrators were seeking innovative solutions to scale video solutions and streamline instruction for their more than 4,000 students. Now, instructors will have the ability to not only record and share video content, but to track analytics and viewing behavior to pinpoint where students might need more help.

“Another benefit Augusta Technical College officials were interested in is the ability to encourage and facilitate interaction,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Students can ask questions through in-line video commenting, take quizzes and interact with their peers, while professors can overlay quizzes in their video, provide feedback to students and use the integration abilities with their online grade center to record grades.”

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform integrates within Augusta Technical College’s existing LMS, which means instructors can create content directly from Blackboard without students having to visit another platform.

About Augusta Technical College

Augusta Technical College is a two-year college located in Augusta, Georgia. Since its opening in 1961, Augusta Technical College remains dedicated to promoting the educational, economic, and community development in its service area (Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties). The college serves nearly 4,300 students.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.