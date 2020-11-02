Integrated Defense and Security Solutions Awarded Contract for Additional DETECT™ 1000 CT Scanners to Scan International Mail for Opioids at JFK Airport

BOXBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded Integrated Defense and Security Solutions (IDSS), a sole source contract to scan mail for opioids at its international mail processing facility at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (JFK IMF) with its award winning DETECT™ 1000 scanners.

The contract will deploy four DETECT™ 1000 systems to the JFK facility to provide support to CBP and its partners for the detection and interdiction of contraband such as weapons, explosives, illegal drugs, currency and other illicit items from entering the United States. The JKF international mail facility is the nation’s largest mailroom, scanning over 60 percent of all international mail entering the United States.

“IDSS is proud to partner with CBP and the JFK IMF to stop the increasing number of opioids that are entering the United States through international mail. The DETECT™ 1000 will increase the number of packages that can be screened each day for narcotics and other illicit material, creating a more efficient and safer environment for front line CBP mail inspection officers,” said Jeffrey Hamel, CEO of IDSS.

Integrated Defense and Security Solutions is a small business security technology manufacturer based in Boxborough, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of security experts with the goal of developing security solutions to address current and future threats to aviation. The DETECT™ 1000 is the winner of the DHS Opioid Challenge (www.opioiddetectionchallenge.com) and has received APSS Level 1 certification by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and EDSCB C3 certification by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for explosives detection. While designed initially for explosives detection, the DETECT™ 1000 superior image quality, x-ray information and Artificial Intelligence algorithms is being leveraged for the Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) of mail and parcels containing food and similar sized items.