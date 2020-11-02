Soleo Health Named Tier-One Preferred Provider by AscellaHealth in the Care and Management of Immunoglobulin Patients

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today it was selected as a tier-one preferred provider by AscellaHealth for the care and management of its members requiring intravenous immunoglobin therapies (IVIG) as well as subcutaneous immunoglobin therapies (SCIG).

Soleo Health is one of two tier-one Immunoglobulin (IG) Therapy preferred providers for AscellaHealth, a national specialty pharmacy benefit manager (SPBM), serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments. AscellaHealth, with more than one million covered lives nationwide, manages care for thousands of members with immunodeficiencies and autoimmune disorders.

As of October 1, 2020, Soleo Health is providing clinical support to those AscellaHealth members in need of IVIG and SCIG therapies. Soleo Health brings to AscellaHealth its innovative Therapeutic Care Management Centers (TCMC), staffed with a specially trained, local and national interdisciplinary IG-focused team. The TCMC team offers ongoing IG therapy-specific patient assessments, including disability scales and grip strength scoring for appropriate autoimmune disorders as well as tracking infection rates and wellness monitoring for immunodeficiency. Soleo Health clinicians also monitor drug reactions and clinical interventions to improve therapy adherence and compliance. This valuable, evidence-based data is collected and reported through Soleo Health’s innovative and proprietary clinical outcomes program, SoleMetrics®.

AscellaHealth chose Soleo Health as a tier-one preferred provider based on the complex specialty pharmacy company’s vast clinical expertise in the IG area and its SoleMetrics capabilities. SoleMetrics has the distinct ability to gather IG-therapeutic-specific data to demonstrate clinical and economic value to AscellaHealth as well as its providers and members. By compiling and providing detailed outcomes data of AscellaHealth members under Soleo Health’s care, the two organizations will be well-positioned to enhance patient care management and reduce costs.

On July 1, 2020, Soleo Health also became one of four exclusive providers for AscellaHealth in the care and management of its hemophilia members.

Dea Belazi, president and chief executive officer at AscellaHealth, commented on the preferred provider IG relationship, stating: “Soleo Health has deep and extensive experience in clinically managing and caring for IG patients. This specialty is extremely important to our organization, members and stakeholders. Soleo Health was selected as both a tier-one preferred provider partner for our IG patients as well as one of our exclusive providers for hemophilia members, based on its comprehensive clinical capabilities along with the benefits of its outcomes program, SoleMetrics. The SoleMetrics program stands to considerably assist and support AscellaHealth as we strive every day to improve patient compliance, manage utilization and realize incremental savings.”

“Soleo Health has emerged among the fastest-growing specialty pharmacy companies today, in part because of our commitment to exceptional clinical management of patients with complex chronic conditions, such as immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders, hemophilia and those with rare and ultra-rare diseases. Our partnership with AscellaHealth in IG and hemophilia, as well as SoleMetrics’ valuable data collection, is indicative of the importance they place in Soleo Health’s clinical capabilities, outcome reporting, knowledge and commitment,” explained Drew Walk, Soleo Health chief executive officer.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national SPBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, offers high-quality prescription drug management services along with a range of other customizable services. These services include specific specialty pharmacy and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other industrywide. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services, administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team, comprised of experienced clinical pharmacists and registered nurses, utilizes a consistent patient management process, which leads to quantifiable clinical and economic value while improving the patient experience.

Soleo Health operates 20 locations throughout the U.S. with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by The Joint Commission. For more information, visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.