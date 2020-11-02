Pinnacle Bank Adds Teslar Software to Improve Lending Relationships with Service and Insights

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools designed to help community financial institutions thrive, announced today that Pinnacle Bank launched its platform to provide better insights into their commercial lending relationships, while also streamlining processes, increasing transparency and boosting efficiencies.

Family-owned since 1938, Nebraska-based Pinnacle Bancorp is a $14.5 billion financial holding company with 151 locations in seven states. The bank was founded to support its community during the Great Depression. And, as it has many times, Pinnacle Bank was there to help customers through the latest time of economic instability. Implementing Teslar has enabled the bank to continue supporting its local business customers by making their lending process more user friendly and transparent. By utilizing Teslar, the bank now has greater visibility into customer data so that they can better meet their needs. The bank is also leveraging Teslar PPP Forgiveness to help manage the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness process.

“At Pinnacle Bank, we are friends, neighbors and pillars in the community; as such, we are dedicated to providing small businesses with easy access to well-fit lending opportunities,” said Brian Morrow, vice president and chief risk officer of Pinnacle Bank. “Partnering with Teslar Software provides us with the quality of service and efficiency gains we need to help the community and scale with ease. Since Teslar is core agnostic, integration was easy, and it’s a comfort to know that if we acquire other banks in the future, Teslar can support other cores. Their team’s high touch and high service approach has made our transition as smooth as possible.”

Pinnacle Bank leverages Teslar’s robust reporting capabilities for better visibility into loans coming due, asset quality and deposits. In addition, its streamlined processes enable lenders to save time and be more productive on driving relationships and revenue.

“It’s vitally important to have clear and articulate customer data for commercial business relationships today,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “Teslar positions Pinnacle Bank to improve their portfolio management and reporting so that they can help businesses in their community stabilize and regain their growth trajectory. Plus, with the improved efficiencies and workflow, the bank will be able to continue its steady growth with ease.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar provides community financial institutions with automated workflow and portfolio management tools to streamline and improve processes with easy access to relevant information needed to operate. The Teslar platform integrates siloed systems, centralizes data and boosts efficiencies enterprise wide to optimize profits and make customer interactions more meaningful. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.