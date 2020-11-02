Shore Capital Partners Announces Founding of Southern Sports Medicine Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore”), a private equity firm, is pleased to announce it has founded Southern Sports Medicine Partners (“SSMP”), through the completion of a strategic partnership with Jaffe Sports Medicine (“JSM”). SSMP provides interventional pain management practices with administrative support, so physicians can focus on delivering the highest quality of patient care.

JSM, led by founder Dr. Peter Jaffe, provides patient-centric care at four locations in the Naples, FL area. Mike Cooper, a founding partner of Shore, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Jaffe. He is one of the most respected and well-known physicians in West Florida. Having built a world-class practice, Dr. Jaffe shares our vision to deliver clinical excellence at greater scale.”

Dr. Jaffe said, “I partnered with Shore for their track record of transformational growth in healthcare and a shared belief in what it will take to be the leading interventional pain management platform in the Southeast. As healthcare continues to become more retail and consumer-oriented, the time is ideal to embrace growth, patient experience, and best in class programs and options for physicians in all stages of their careers. Southern Sports Medicine Partners is off to a great start and I have high aspirations for what we can achieve.”

SSMP will grow its platform across the region by investing in people and processes to support the operations, finance, accounting, marketing, human resources, and IT functions at affiliated practices, thereby allowing physicians to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. SSMP will pursue affiliations with independent interventional pain management practices to build a network of top clinicians in a physician-led culture.

“We are building a leader of scale in pain management and sports medicine, starting with Dr. Jaffe and his team,” said Mr. Cooper. “We are well-positioned to support the continued transition to consumer-directed healthcare, while maintaining the physician’s role and clinical expertise as the most critical aspect of treatment. Additionally, Shore has helped to bring together an exceptional board of directors consisting of industry thought leaders and physicians alike to guide our strategy and growth plan.”

SSMP represents the third platform investment out of Shore Capital Partners Fund III, L.P., a $293 million investment vehicle raised in April 2019.

To learn more about Jaffe Sports Medicine, please visit www.jaffesportsmedicine.com.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap Healthcare and Food and Beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information on Shore, please visit www.shorecp.com.