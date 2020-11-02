Cubic and Sqills Continue Modernization Efforts for Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division was awarded a contract worth more than $11 million to provide Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail with ongoing enhancements to its ticketing system. As part of the contract, Cubic’s partner and industry-leading ticketing SaaS provider Sqills, has started the migration of its booking, reservation and revenue management software, S3 Passenger from on premise hosting to Software as a Service (SaaS) mode. Sqills was contracted by Cubic in 2014 to provide its S3 Passenger system as a component of the Customer First solution provided by Cubic to Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail.

Cubic and Sqills’ combined capabilities deliver a modernized solution for Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail’s fully integrated ticketing management and distribution system. Driving the transformation is Sqills’ S3 Passenger sales and distribution solution, providing both open and closed ticketing for the rail industry. Cubic selected Sqills’ solution because of its innovative nature, off-the-shelf availability and alignment with Irish Rail’s objectives.

The transition of Sqills’ S3 Passenger to SaaS mode allows Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail to bring new product features faster to market and benefit from a broader range of the technical and functional improvements which have been developed by Sqills over the past years.

“By adopting an ongoing upgrade path, Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail embraces improvements to their investment throughout the contract life cycle. This will ensure that the system they have at the end of the contract is the most up-to-date and modernized version,” said Jonathan Williams, business development director, Cubic Transportation Systems.

“This extension strengthens the relationship between Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail, Cubic Transportation Systems and Sqills as we continue to improve and build capabilities to meet new and emerging customer demands into the future,” said Gerry Culligan, commercial director of Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail. “The enhanced hosting and service specification includes ongoing functional updates to the core S3 Passenger system, accommodates future legislative and regulatory changes and ensures that the core capability continues to reflect industry best practice.”

“S3 Passenger in SaaS mode allows all users to benefit from the latest available product features and applied technologies,” said Alexander Mul, co-founder of Sqills. “Not just now but also in the years to come as Sqills will continue to invest in value added product features and applied technologies in response to changing industry and traveler needs, security standards and growing passenger volumes.”

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Sqills

S3 Passenger is the industry-leading SAAS based inventory, ticketing and reservation suite on the market. Thousands out-of-the-box features allow rail and bus users to benefit from proven technology, short time to market and powerful self-services.