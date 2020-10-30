Zombies Featured in No on Proposition 21 Ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Halloween Eve, the No on Prop 21 campaign will release its latest television and digital advertisement, “Zombies,” warning voters that the once-defeated ballot measure is coming “back from the dead.”

The 30-second ad, which will air statewide, features images of Zombies and other haunting scenes reminding Californians that Prop 21 is a near carbon copy of Proposition 10, which was defeated by nearly 20 percentage points in the 2018 general election. The current version trails by 11 percentage points in the latest UC Berkeley IGS poll.

“Californians thought they put this flawed anti-housing policy in the grave in 2018, but more than $40 million from Michael Weinstein’s so-called “nonprofit” has resurrected it,” says Californians for Responsible Housing spokesperson Steven Maviglio. “We are confident that voters will vote No on 21 to make sure this bad public policy does not come back from the dead.”

The script:

Here comes Prop 21, back from the dead. The same deadly flawed scheme rejected just two years ago by nearly 60 percent of Californians. Prop 21 will make California’s housing crisis worse. By making housing harder to find and harder to afford. Prop 21 will stop new affordable housing. Reduce home values. And cost jobs when we need them most. Don’t let the Zombies eat your brain. Vote No on Prop 21.