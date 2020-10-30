AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of EFU General Insurance Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of EFU General Insurance Limited (EFUG) (Pakistan).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect EFUG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks to stable reflects AM Best’s expectation that EFUG’s rating fundamentals will remain commensurate with its current assessment over the near to medium term.

EFUG’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by very strong risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Offsetting factors include EFUG’s concentrated investment portfolio, which is restricted by regulation to Pakistan and includes a single strategic holding in an affiliated company accounting for 33% of total invested assets at year-end 2019, and its exposure to non-rated reinsurance recoverables through mandatory cessions to the state-owned reinsurer.

EFUG has a track record of strong operating performance, with a five-year weighted average return on equity of 15.3% (2015-2019), supported by positive underwriting and investment results. The company has generated robust technical profits, with an average combined ratio of 84.3% over the same period. Results are underpinned by a healthy five-year average loss ratio of 43.2% -despite an elevated expense ratio- indicative of EFUG’s underwriting discipline.

EFUG maintains a leading position domestically, with a market share, as measured by gross written premium (GWP), of 23% in 2019. The company has a diversified underwriting portfolio across non-life business segments. Combining conventional and takaful business, EFUG wrote consolidated GWP of PKR 22.1 billion (USD 143.2 million) in 2019. EFUG leverages its long-standing client relationships to maintain a defendable competitive advantage, demonstrating its ability to navigate its challenging business environment.

Over recent years, EFUG has demonstrated formalisation and on-going strengthening of its ERM framework and capabilities; however, in AM Best’s view, the company continues to face challenges from operating in an elevated risk environment.

