KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Golub Capital Partners ABS Funding 2020-1, L.P.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Golub Capital Partners ABS Funding 2020-1, L.P. (GCPAF 2020-1), a securitization consisting of late stage lending loans (LSLs) and middle market loans (MMLs).

GCPAF 2019-1 is a $425.25 million securitization managed by GC Investment Management LLC (the collateral manager). The securitization consists of $30.00 million variable funding Class A-1 Notes that are expected to be undrawn on the transaction’s closing date, $265.70 million of Class A-2 fixed-rate notes, $36.20 million of Class B fixed-rate notes (collectively the “Notes”), and $141.854 million subordinated notes, which expect to receive payments from a portfolio of MMLs and LSLs. The transaction will have a two-year reinvestment period. The rating reflects initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and structural features.

The collateral in GCPAF 2020-1 may contain up to 75% LSLs which are loans to companies with relatively stable recurring revenue although many have negative or minimal earnings. Despite the low level of earnings, the obligors in the portfolio usually have strong liquidity profiles and loan covenants. The overall K-WARF of the portfolio is 3917, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment between B- and CCC+. The portfolio contains exposures to 45 obligors with approximately 73% of the par exposure to the LSLs in the portfolio presented to KBRA. The obligors related to the LSLs are typically software and technology services companies and are often younger in their lifecycles. These companies are usually growing more rapidly than a typical middle market lending borrower.

GC Investment Management LLC is an investment adviser established in 2010 and affiliate of GC Advisors LLC (collectively, with these affiliates and other funds managed by them and their affiliates “Golub Capital”). The collateral manager will leverage the Golub Capital platform, including its investment professionals and other resources. Founded in 1994, Golub Capital has over $30 billion in capital under management as of July 1, 2020 with over $26 billion in middle market direct lending, $5 billion in broadly syndicated leveraged loans, and has committed over $3.5 billion to LSLs since 2013.

KBRA’s ratings on the Class A-1, A-2, and B notes consider timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology published on March 13, 2020 and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology published on August 8, 2018.

