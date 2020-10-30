Spectra7 Announces Term Sheet to Amend and Extend Convertible Debentures

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(TSX-V:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that it has entered into a term sheet with a requisite percentage of debenture holders setting out the Company’s intention to amend certain terms of its existing $12.775 million 7% unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) due to mature in January 2021. All dollar amounts referenced in this release are in Canadian dollars.

Pursuant to the term sheet, the maturity date of the Debentures is to be extended 18 months from January 9, 2021 to July 9, 2022, subject to adjustment, and the conversion price of the principal amount of the Debentures is to be reduced from $0.35 per common share to $0.05 per common share. In consideration for the amendments, the Company has agreed to increase the outstanding principal obligations of the Debentures by 10%. The interest rate on the Debentures is not being amended.

The term sheet also provides that the Debentures shall be amended to allow the Company to conduct patent sales or patent secured debt financings without approval of the debentureholders provided that the Company uses 50% of the net proceeds received from such sales or debt financings towards the pro rata repayment of the principal amount of the Debentures and accrued and unpaid interest on such amount with the remaining 50% applied to working capital of the Company. Finally, the Debentures shall be amended to include a make-whole interest payment to the maturity date for Debentures that are converted prior to maturity.

The amendments to the Debentures are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and formal approval of holders of greater than 66 2/3% of the outstanding Debentures. The Company shall issue a further release once the amendments have been finalized and approved.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

