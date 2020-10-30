US Army to Field TrellisWare® Technology for All Tactical Radios that Comprise Integrated Tactical Network Capability Set 21

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., in conjunction with ADS, Inc. (premier distributor of global communications equipment and tactical network solutions), announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the US Army Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T) to support the service branch’s network modernization initiatives under the Capability Set 21 (CS21) Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCT). The US Army’s Capability Set 21 will be used to inform acquisition plans through 2023 and establish the baseline that future network modernization will be built upon.

TrellisWare’s TSM™ waveform will be fielded as the advanced networking waveform for the ITN Capability Set 21 covering the Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Factor (HMS) Program of Record (PoR) platforms. The HMS family of radios are considered a key component of the US Army’s future tactical network. TrellisWare’s established Trellis//Sphere™ networking ecosystem, backed by the TSM waveform, enables the US Army to field a single flat network per battalion comprised of hundreds of radios that can operate with less spectrum.

TrellisWare radios are software-defined radios (SDRs) with broad frequency and bandwidth coverages for global spectrum suitability, enabling net-centric operations, operating in multiband and multimode, and delivering reliable, secure tactical communications. Under the initial fielding of radios that will be deployed to support the first four IBCTs, TrellisWare received an order for over 1,000 TW-950 TSM Shadow® and TW-875 TSM Ghost™ radios. TrellisWare radios are being used as part of critical ITN systems that provide Secure But Unclassified (SBU) elements that strengthen the overall network and provide interoperability with the PoR platforms.

“We are very pleased to have our TSM waveform selected by the US Army as the advanced networking waveform for the ITN,” said Metin Bayram, president and CEO of TrellisWare. “A lot of hard work has been put forth by the TrellisWare team in collaboration with our industry partners and the US Army. We are honored that the US Army continues to view TrellisWare as a trusted technology integrator.”

As a longstanding provider of robust communications solutions for the Department of Defense, TrellisWare is looking beyond CS21 to Capability Set 23, where the focus will be on increasing resiliency of the Army’s network. TrellisWare’s technology advancements will enable operation in contested and congested environments.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. Its TSM™ waveform is incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for military and commercial markets When Nothing Else Works™. For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, please visit www.trellisware.com.