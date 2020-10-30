Ring Energy, Inc. Terminates Purchase and Sale Agreement of Its Delaware Basin Acreage

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Company”) (“Ring”) stated today that the prospective buyer was unable to consummate the closing of the Company’s Delaware Basin (“Delaware”) assets located in Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas (“Property”).

Mr. Paul McKinney, Ring’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented, “We are very disappointed that the buyer was unable to complete this important and highly anticipated transaction, but believe we have, after six (6) amendments to the original purchase and sale agreement, in good faith, provided them every opportunity to close the transaction. However, Ring has received $5.5 million in non-refundable deposits which have been used to reduce the outstanding balance on our senior credit facility. While the Delaware is not in our core areas of the Central Basin Platform or the Northwest Shelf, these assets have additional development opportunities that could ultimately lead to more value for the Ring Shareholders.”

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.

