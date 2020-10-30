Midwest Retail Properties Acquires Walmart-Anchored Retail Center in North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Retail Properties (“MRP”) announces the acquisition of Shoppes at Hickory, a Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in Hickory, North Carolina. Shoppes at Hickory is 22,195 square feet and 100% occupied with tenants such as Heidi Uniforms, SafGard Shoe Company, and Complete Laser Clinic. The property is located off Highway 70 in a busy retail corridor. Shoppes at Hickory is MRP’s first Walmart-Anchored shopping center in North Carolina.

Hickory, NC is a growing community located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains - just one hour outside of Charlotte, NC. The current population is over 40,000.

Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states. Additional information can be found at www.mrpstl.com.