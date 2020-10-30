Legendary Concert Promoter JAM Productions Inks Exclusive Ticketing Deal With AXS

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXS, a pioneer in identity-based ticketing technology, and legendary independent concert promoter JAM Productions (JAM) today announced a long-term agreement to bring an enhanced ticketing experience to Midwest concertgoers.

JAM will first begin to roll out the AXS mobile-first solution at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, The Vic, and Park West beginning late 2020. As part of this experience, AXS will provide top of the line products and services, including premium reserved ticketing functionality and 3D seat maps, which will allow JAM to further showcase its legendary venues.

“As an independent concert promoter and venue operator, we look for every opportunity to compete more effectively. When we evaluated our options, it was clear that only AXS could give us all the tools we need to improve the fan experience and drive incremental revenue, along with better functionality to manage our business. We are excited to partner with them,” said Jerry Mickelson, CEO of JAM.

In addition, JAM will be armed with dynamic pricing technology, membership capabilities, real-time reporting, and marketing tools to personalize the overall fan experience from discovery to purchase.

Dean DeWulf, SVP-Music for AXS, commented, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Jerry and his team at JAM to provide a premium ticketing solution and white glove service for concerts and events at his iconic venues.”

About AXS:

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 300 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.