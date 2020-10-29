OmniTRAX, Rockford Area Economic Development Council and City of Peru Initiate Promotion of Rail-Ready Sites on Illinois Railway

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniTRAX Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and affiliate of The Broe Group, is working with the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) and the City of Peru to bring its Rail-Ready Sites program to the Illinois Railway (IR). The OmniTRAX Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties.

OmniTRAX and RAEDC are initially marketing four rail-served sites on the IR ranging from 24 to 1,058 acres and totaling 1,154 acres. With the City of Peru, OmniTRAX is promoting five parcels ranging 60 to 161 acres and totaling 530 acres. The IR interchanges with Class 1 railroads BNSF, CSX, Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National.

“With great infrastructure connecting Rockford and Peru to Chicago and points east, Minneapolis and points west and St. Louis to the south, companies locating here can get their products to market more effectively than most areas of the country. We look forward to working with the Rockford Area Economic Development Council and the City of Peru to help bring jobs and economic growth to the region,” said Ean Johnson, Vice President of Industrial Development at OmniTRAX.

Rockford and Peru are attractive locations for advanced and heavy industries, including automotive assembly & parts manufacturing, aerospace component manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, value-added agriculture and logistics/warehousing. To review the available sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit this link.

“The greater Peru area can ship to and receive from two-thirds of the country in two days, has one of the lowest property tax rates in Illinois, includes several efficient transportation options and features a series of robust workforce development programs. Our growing relationship with OmniTRAX, which also includes the Peru Industrial Railroad here in town, is sure to attract even more attention from companies that will benefit from rail service,” said City of Peru Mayor Scott J. Harl.

Gerald D. Sagona, Vice President of Business Development at RAEDC, said, “Rockford features a highly-skilled workforce and a lower cost of living for those workers, so companies moving to the area will have no problem staffing their facilities. The partnership with OmniTRAX combined with the region’s extensive benefits will provide companies considering locating in Rockford a comprehensive and easy to execute solution to their facility needs.”

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Rockford Area Economic Development Council

The role of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) is to collaborate with regional stakeholders to cultivate opportunities for primary job growth that increase the economic well-being of our region. The RAEDC markets the region to attract new capital investment, while assisting existing business with resources for sustainable growth. The RAEDC works closely with many partners to improve the competitiveness of the region by taking what it learns from the region’s employers and engaging the community in the daily work of economic development. As the economic development organization for the region, the RAEDC also serves as the area’s data collection agency on all new capital investment, retained and created quality jobs, and renovated commercial/industrial space. More information is available at https://rockfordil.com/.

About City of Peru Economic Development

Peru is strategically located in North Central Illinois in LaSalle County. The City of Peru is within a 60-mile radius of Rockford, Peoria, Bloomington- Normal, Rock Island-Moline and 90 miles from Chicago. Our community resides in a beautiful valley that provides a quality family environment and many economic opportunities and incentives for business and industrial firms. The City of Peru has a municipally owned Hydro Electric Green Power Plant on the Illinois River. This allows Peru to have nearly the lowest electric rates in the state of Illinois. The wooded community offers the area residents the ability to use the Illinois River for not only recreational activities but for economic activity as well. The City of Peru is surrounded by expansive farm land and supports a diversified industrial, service and agricultural economy. More information is available at http://www.developperuil.com/.