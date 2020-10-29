BPM Expands Into Los Angeles County, Combines With Rossi LLP

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPM LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, welcomes full service CPA firm Rossi LLP. The combination, which goes into effect November 1, 2020, expands BPM’s geographic footprint in Southern California beyond Orange County and into Los Angeles County, bringing quality financial services, as well as innovative specialty services, to more businesses on the West Coast.

Led by partners Al Rossi and Tony Gales, Rossi LLP is recognized for providing quality accounting, auditing, tax, consulting and forensic accounting services to clients throughout the United States, with a concentration within Southern California.

“This year has been one of many changes, and thankfully many positive ones for BPM and our new team in Long Beach,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “We continue to look for business combination partners who are dedicated to providing our clients, community and colleagues with wow experiences, even during uncertain times.”

Founded in 1984, Rossi’s mission to render quality service, provide a personalized yet objective approach in assessing all issues, and a genuine interest in the prosperity and success of clients aligns with BPM’s brand promise of Because People Matter.

“With this combination, we are extremely well positioned to expand our capabilities and give our clients access to a large network of experts and resources that a local firm just cannot provide,” said Al Rossi, who is joining BPM as Of Counsel. “BPM’s stellar reputation for its client service and acuity in specialty services means more opportunities to assist businesses at any stage of their lifecycle, from startup to wind-down.”

Earlier this year, BPM expanded further into Orange County by combining with Irvine-based firm, Warnick, Maestras & Maroney (WMM) Accountancy Corporation. BPM also grew its Technology Solutions practice last month by combining with Carvel Partners, which specializes in NetSuite ERP software implementation in the Silicon Valley.

