KBRA Assigns Insurance Financial Strength Rating to The Baltimore Life Insurance Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns an insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of A- with a Stable Outlook to The Baltimore Life Insurance Company (Baltimore Life). In addition, KBRA assigns an issuer rating of BBB- to Baltimore Life’s direct holding company, Baltimore Financial Group, Inc. Baltimore Life is a provider of individual life insurance and retirement products to America’s middle-income and lower-middle income segments. Headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, the insurer operates in 49 states and Washington, DC.

The ratings reflect Baltimore Life’s consistent operating profitability, solid balance sheet, diversified distribution, and balanced reserve mix emphasizing lower-risk products. The company has generally reported favorable earnings over the last decade with ordinary life insurance and individual annuities driving statutory profitability in a fairly balanced manner. BLIC has no financial leverage, utilizes reinsurance prudently, and holds full no-lapse UL reserves. KBRA notes that the company’s risk-based capital (RBC) ratio is sound, despite being lower than industry levels. Baltimore Life’s invested asset portfolio is externally managed, consists primarily of fixed income instruments, and has generally outperformed industry averages from a net investment yield perspective. BLIC utilizes both a career agency system as well as independent marketing organizations to reach its target middle income market. KBRA notes that Baltimore Life is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, which it utilizes for back-up liquidity. Finally, KBRA believes the organization’s mutual holding company (MHC) structure has added flexibility – compared to a pure mutual – with greater access to the capital markets through the intermediate holding company and an enhanced ability to acquire insurers via sponsored demutualization or MHC merger.

Offsetting these credit strengths are the company’s exposure to reinvestment risk and spread compression; recent allocations to higher-risk, less-liquid assets; and strong competition in its key product lines. KBRA believes that above-average portfolio yields are likely to decline due to lower new money rates. Hence, it is likely that Baltimore Life – along with the rest of the industry – will be challenged to maintain healthy spreads without compromising credit quality, potentially mismatching the durations of its assets and liabilities, or lowering credited rates closer to guaranteed minimums. Although BLIC’s investment approach is generally conservative, over the last few years KBRA notes material investments in less-liquid funds holding mortgages, REITs, and other “alternative” investments. Baltimore Life’s key product lines are ordinary life, fixed annuities, final expense, and group insurance. There is substantial competition from established insurers in all of these markets and BLIC lacks a firm market position across its product lines and geographies. Finally, KBRA believes the company’s ERM program is appropriate for its risk profile although the framework is still evolving to integrate risk management processes more fully into the company’s decision-making. KBRA also notes the need for additional resources as well as development of middle management bench strength to provide for future leadership, which is common for companies of Baltimore Life’s size.

Due to its conservative investment posture, the impact of COVID-19 on Baltimore Life’s investment portfolio has been manageable. In addition, the company has maintained operations during the pandemic with minimal disruption. KBRA continues to monitor the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 on the insurance sector. Please click here for more detail on KBRA’s research on the continuing impact of COVID-19.

