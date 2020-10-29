Pharmaceutical Technology® and BioPharm International® to Host 2020 Bio/Pharma Virtual Congress

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmaceutical Technology® and BioPharm International® are pleased to announce their first-ever 2020 Bio/Pharma Virtual Congress, taking place Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

“Now, more than ever, there is a need for education, as biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical development and manufacturing have never been greater,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Pharmaceutical Technology® and BioPharm International®. “With pandemic-related travel restrictions preventing in-person education and networking, we are excited to offer a dedicated event for bio/pharma development and manufacturing professionals to come together to connect and learn more about ways to overcome formulation, manufacturing, and quality challenges.

The 2020 Bio/Pharma Virtual Congress will consist of four interactive, educational tracks: formulation, manufacturing, drug dosage form trends, and bio/pharma industry challenges. Expert panel discussions moderated by the editors will address the impact of the pandemic on bioprocessing; quality practices including remote inspections; excipient characterization for improved formulations; and advanced technologies to monitor manufacturing processes.

James Mayne, Ph.D., vice president, science and regulatory advocacy at PhRMA, and Phyllis Arthur, vice president, infectious diseases and diagnostics policy at Biotechnology Innovation Organization, will deliver a joint keynote panel discussion titled “Bio/Pharma Industry—Beyond Politics and the Pandemic.” Mayne and Arthur, and members of other industry organizations, will discuss crucial business, regulatory, and science-based issues facing the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

