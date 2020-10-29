Titan Cold Storage Forms Strategic Partnership with Tampa Developer Richard Corbett to Manage PLRS, a Major Cold Storage Facility at the Port of Tampa Bay

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan Cold Storage, LLC, a leading provider of refrigerated and cold storage solutions for the middle market, has announced a new strategic partnership with Port Logistics Refrigerated Service (PLRS), a cold storage and port terminal operations facility, located on Hooker’s Point at the Port of Tampa Bay. PLRS Powered By Titan Cold is ideally positioned to serve Central Florida and the Southeast, expansion capabilities into the Midwest by truck and CSX rail service.

PLRS is Tampa Bay’s newest, 135,000-sq.ft. facility, designed for handling large volumes of imported and exported cargo, specializing in fresh produce, proteins, and other perishable food and beverage commodities. Regional imports and exports are currently being shipped to and from Mexico, Costa Rica, and other Central American countries as well as domestic U.S. ports such as Brownsville, Texas. The facility’s temperature-controlled warehouse contains separate refrigerated / frozen rooms containing more than 6,300 gravity-fed pallet positions, 152 reefer plugs, and a fumigation building. PLRS Powered By Titan Cold is a full-service, flexible, and independent self-contained port terminal operation situated on 13.7 acres along BERTH 219 hosting two (2) high-speed Gottwald cranes and its own Radiation Portal Monitor.

Titan Cold’s well-seasoned staff are customer service driven offering the best service in the industry with rates below the major cold storage players. The facility has an on-site customs inspection area, dedicated refrigerated fumigation services, and customs lab, with the ability to expand to add ripening rooms and repacking services. It is conveniently located at Berth 219 which has a channel depth of 41’ feet and can simultaneously accommodate two large ships and barges while offering quick access to CSX railways and the I-75/275 and I-4 transportation corridor. The Tampa/Orlando I-4 Corridor is the state’s largest and fastest growing market, as well as being Florida’s distribution hub for the grocery/food and beverage sector. In addition, other Southeastern markets such as Atlanta and Charlotte are accessible by truck with one day runs, improving supply chain logistics for the Southeast United States.