TD2 and VieCure Partner to Bring Best-in-Class Cancer Medicines and Access to Precision Oncology Clinical Trials to Patients in Community Oncology Practices

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Translational Drug Development (TD2), a precision oncology contract research organization (CRO), and VieCure have announced a strategic partnership that will provide patients receiving care in community oncology practices with best-in-class precision oncology treatments while enhancing patient awareness of tailored treatment and clinical studies that are most likely to benefit them.

A paradigm shift has occurred in favor of precision oncology, in which the molecular profile of a patient’s tumor is guiding treatment related decision-making. There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of approved novel immunotherapy and targeted agents across different indications over the past five years. The combination of TD2 and VieCure will allow a greater number of oncologists to embrace the latest clinical guidance, increase access to trials, have ease of access to next generation tumor sequencing, and facilitate enhanced access to the right care, for the right patient, at the right time.

“We believe community oncology practices are critical to the success for new oncology medicines and this partnership increases the likelihood of clinical benefit for patients and overall success of clinical trials," said Stephen Gately, President and CEO at TD2. “VieCure’s platform puts critical patient data like genomics, and proteomics at oncologist’s fingertips as they meet with their patients so that they are immediately aware of potential precision oncology trials that their patient is eligible for.”

Access to de-identified real-time patient data will enhance TD2’s ability to identify the right patients with much greater fidelity and speed, ultimately resulting in better outcomes for cancer patients.

“The VieCure™ Platform is the ideal vehicle to help drive precision oncology adoption in community-based practice,” said Dr. Fred Ashbury, Chief Scientific Officer at VieCure, “Our Artificial Intelligence engine supports clinicians by presenting options that may have otherwise gone unnoticed, further emphasizing the need for clinical decision support tools at the point of care to help manage the precision oncology revolution.”

Participating community oncology practices will have access to industry-sponsored clinical trials codified into the VieCure™ platform. This will improve trial design and speed up the opening of precision oncology clinical trials and the real time collection of data in the community oncology setting. This relationship will result in a greater number of patients having access to new and novel therapies.

About TD2

TD2, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, focuses on oncology medicine development with unparalleled experience conducting translational studies from bench-to-bedside against all tumor times and hematology indications. TD2 provides end-to-end solutions, including translational preclinical services; regulatory strategic guidance, planning and document submission service; and clinical trail design and execution for innovative oncology-focused companies. TD2 has provided its services to more than 600 biotech and pharma companies, maintaining hundreds of studies per year. Among them, the team has been involved in more than 600 first-in-man major oncology medicines, including numerous trials that have led to approvals in both rare and large indications.

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and smart electronic medical record in oncology. The VieCure™ platform is a real-time decision support system that combines clinical knowledge with patient data to assist oncologists and hematologists in generating personalized treatment plans and managing a patient’s treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. For more information, please visit www.viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.