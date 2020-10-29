Sterling Trading Tech Announces Integration With Linear Investments

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in compliance, risk and infrastructure solutions for equity, options and futures trading, announced today that it completed integration with Linear Investments, a global trading firm and full-service prime broker with offices in London, Hamburg and Dubai.

Linear’s core services include global multi asset execution, prime brokerage (cash & SWAP – margin/leverage, repo financing, stock loan) and custody/clearing with asset classing including Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, Derivatives and FX.

This integration allows European-based clients to access US Asset classes, strengthening the offering for both STT and Linear. Sterling has achieved record growth year after year by expanding internationally due to an increase in demand for trading US equities worldwide in addition to added risk and compliance offerings.

“We’re excited to be integrated with Linear allowing us to serve new clients that we could not serve prior,” states Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development of Sterling Trading Tech. “This key partnership with Linear is essential to Sterling as we continue to grow and diversify.”

Not only does the integration allow international clients to trade US Markets, at the same time they are able to receive the full breadth of services and support that Linear provides.

Paul Kelly, Chief Executive Office at Linear Investments said “We are delighted to be strengthening our visibility in the trading and compliance solutions arena with our partnership with Sterling Trading Tech. We believe Sterling Trading Tech’s cloud platform, with unparalleled performance and functionality, to be an excellent fit for our current clients as well as meeting our aspirations to continue our growth in the day trading market. Linear’s robust back office infrastructure will support Sterling Trading Tech’s clients, leveraging a global solution to high volume trading clients.”

Sterling Trading Tech, a leading provider of equity trading solutions, offers its clients compliance tools, risk tools, infrastructure products, market data and a full variety of trading platforms with platforms for both professional and retail traders. These platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures and cryptocurrencies. Sterling Trading Tech products can be white labeled to enhance our client’s brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT supports tens of thousands of users worldwide and provides links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. STT currently touches over 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

About Linear Investments (www.linearinvestment.com)

Linear is a specialist award winning prime broker and discretionary fund manager based in London, Hamburg and Dubai. Linear’s integrated platform solution brings together all the skills, expertise, and solutions you require in one place. Our suite of services is designed to offer you, our client, the most efficient and cost effective service available in the market. Whether you are a hedge fund manager, trader or broker, Linear Investments is ideally placed to provide you with access to the very best market solutions. Linear’s core services cover global multi asset execution (low touch via electronic trading or high touch to our 24/6 in house trading desk), prime brokerage (cash & SWAP – margin/leverage, repo financing, stock loan) and custody/clearing. Asset classes include Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, Derivatives and FX. Our latest addition is a fund platform whereby Linear Investments can trade and custody mutual funds & structured products on your behalf.