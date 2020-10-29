Dentsu Partners with Adobe to Transform Customer Experiences Through Digital Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dentsu announced a partnership with Adobe focused on customer experience transformation and a shared vision to create value for brands through digital innovation. As part of the announcement, Merkle, dentsu International’s customer experience management (CXM) company, is joining Adobe’s technology partner program as a Premier partner with its Merkury identity resolution platform.

The partnership will focus on market leading integrations that bring together the strengths of Merkury and Adobe Experience Cloud around identity resolution and audience management. The Merkury and Adobe Experience Platform integration is available immediately within the U.S. Dentsu, Merkle and Adobe have been longstanding partners. Dentsu was recently recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Adobe Implementation Services, Q2 2020 while Merkle was named Adobe’s Delivery Quality Enterprise Solution Partner of the Year, Americas.

“Marketers are entering a new world—a world where third-party identifiers can no longer be used to engage unique consumers in a 1:1 conversation,” said John Lee, Corporate Chief Strategy Officer, Merkle. “Through the Merkury and Adobe Experience Platform integration, Merkle and Adobe are committed to helping marketers unify their disparate data sources into a unified ID and environment that is scalable and durable to ongoing changes in the technology and data privacy ecosystem. This goes well beyond advertising and extends across all channels.”

Combined, Adobe and Merkle’s strengths will provide enriched customer profiles used to do segmentation and activation across channels for marketers encountering difficulties in traditional identification, marketing, and analysis.

“Integrating Merkury with Adobe Experience Platform offers our customers more choice in identity management,” said Justin Merickel, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development, ‎Adobe. “We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with dentsu and help transform cross-channel experiences.”

