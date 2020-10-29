PCT LTD Announces License Agreement with Zerorez Franchising Systems, Inc.; Phase One Construction Commences at Fort Wayne Indiana Facility

LITTLE RIVER, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCT LTD (OTC Pink: “PCTL”) announces the execution of a royalty-bearing license agreement between PCT Corp. and Zerorez Franchising Systems, Inc. (“Zerorez”), a national carpet and living surface cleaning franchise company.

Gary Grieco, President and CEO of PCT LTD, commented, “We have watched Zerorez’s growth over the past several years and are impressed.” Grieco further commented, “We have also experienced explosive growth in selling our environmentally-responsible disinfectant and equipment to many industries. Our company values are completely compatible with Zerorez’s values and that’s one of the reasons why we are excited with our new partnership.”

Twenty years ago, Zerorez disrupted the carpet and living surface cleaning industry by introducing its groundbreaking patented cleaning technology that includes cleaning with electrolyzed fluids called ZR Water®, in lieu of harsh and harmful soaps, detergents and surfactants. This technology created the first no residue® cleaning result and is the center point of Zerorez’s continued technological innovation in the carpet and living surface industry.

“The ability to inform our customers that we clean their homes and offices with an EPA registered, hospital grade disinfectant is a boon to our business but more importantly, it communicates to our customers our deep commitment to do everything that we can to keep their homes and offices cleaner, healthier and safer,” said Shawn Moon, Zerorez’s CEO.

In addition, PCT LTD announces that Phase One construction has begun on the Company’s Fort Wayne Indiana facility and is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. Once Phase One is completed it will enable PCT LTD to produce fluids at the Fort Wayne facility.

PCT LTD offers clarification about its recent announcement with regard to the recent million gallon minimum annual contract with Maverick Energy and Maverick Environmental Solutions. The annual contract for a minimum of one million gallons will be split between both companies with Maverick Environmental Solutions marketing to non-oil and gas related customers. Completion of the contract will provide millions of dollars of gross revenues to PCTL.

We are pleased to provide forward looking revenue guidance for 2021. With a growing list of distributors domestically and internationally, we anticipate revenues to continue climbing at an aggressive rate. We anticipate overall revenues for 2021 to be in excess of $10 million dollars. We will continue to provide updated guidance in the months ahead to keep our shareholders informed of the latest developments

About Zerorez

Zerorez’s corporate offices are in Pleasant Grove, UT. In recognition of its cleaning efficacy, the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) has awarded Zerorez® its Platinum Rating, the industry’s highest rating. To learn more about the Zerorez® carpet cleaning franchise opportunity, visit www.zerorezfranchise.com. Further details on the company and its services are found at www.zerorez.com.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC:PINK, "PCTL" is actively engaged in applying for listing its common stock to the OTC QB market. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

