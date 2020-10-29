UnitedLex Launches Global Web Platform Showcasing Digital Transformation for Legal in Partnership with Edenspiekermann; Unveils Ground-Breaking Digital-First Design

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedLex, the leading technology and legal services company, has partnered with Edenspiekermann, an independent, global design consultancy, to launch its new web presence at unitedlex.com.

Utilizing an experience design approach, UnitedLex’s new website sets a heightened standard for digital transformation and is particularly noteworthy for its sophisticated client-centric, insight-driven platform.

“A website is a company’s front door. As leaders in technology and legal, it is essential that our user experience be best-in-class and that our content provides valuable insights and thought leadership while fully immersing users in digital—at every touchpoint,” said Andrew Warden, Chief Marketing Officer at UnitedLex. “The site was purpose-built with interactive tools and features that generate value for clients and the broader legal industry.”

In addition to thought leadership targeted toward global executives, the site features a Digital Quotient Calculator that measures performance and readiness across legal and compliance departments, as well as key digital transformation factors including client centricity, technology, service delivery, and innovation. Business leaders can leverage the results to compare their performance vis-à-vis other corporate legal departments, identify their digital strengths and opportunities, and prioritize initiatives for greatest impact.

Instead of long-form content, visitors will find doorways to different UnitedLex offerings, including an enhanced digital transformation section and news and events pages, as well as information on UnitedLex’s commitment to social justice and equality.

“While other markets such as finance, insurance, and healthcare have adapted to a digital-first world, the legal industry still largely operates with a traditional ‘pen and paper’ mindset. UnitedLex is executing truly transformative work with their clients, and it has been exciting to help them build this ambitious thought leadership platform that showcases the opportunities technology can unlock for legal departments around the globe,” commented Paul Woods, CEO and CCO, Edenspiekermann.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Legal Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.

About Edenspiekermann

Edenspiekermann is an independent, global design consultancy with over 40 years of experience in building digital products, brands, and design solutions. Founded by world-renowned designer, typographer, and entrepreneur Erik Spiekermann, the agency's design and branding work—from The Economist to Mozilla, Bosch to Volkswagen—is an instantly recognizable part of the world's visual landscape.

Their teams across the globe provide global brands, municipalities, cultural institutions, and ambitious startups a full-service offering ranging from research and strategy to brand and experience design, technical implementation and the continuous coaching of internal teams. To read more visit: https://www.edenspiekermann.com/us/