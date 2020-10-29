FanDuel Group Announces Partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to Operate a Retail Sportsbook in Atlantic City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Group and Twin River Worldwide Holdings’ (TRWH: NYSE) announced plans for the debut of a FanDuel Sportsbook inside Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey by the end of the year, pending licensing and regulatory approvals from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the completion of Twin River's pending acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The partnership between Twin River Worldwide Holdings and FanDuel Group began in May with the launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile experience in Colorado. The partnership combines Twin River Worldwide Holdings nationwide experience in gaming and casino operations with FanDuel Group’s market-leading sports betting retail expertise and global brand.

“We currently already have a FanDuel Sportsbook app and online experience in Colorado at another TRWH property,” says George Papanier, President and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “They are great partners and we are thrilled to work with them in another exciting, gaming-centric market like Atlantic City. The permanent sportsbook location is going to be one of the many exciting changes we have in store for the Bally’s property - a unique location just steps away from center boardwalk where millions stroll by annually. We look forward to breaking ground on this new space as soon as the closing is final,” says Papanier.

The temporary sportsbook will be located on the first floor of the casino. FanDuel Group anticipates opening the permanent FanDuel Sportsbook location in the Spring of 2021, subject to securing regulatory approvals. Sports bettors visiting Atlantic City will be able to enjoy the FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience featuring an incredible game day atmosphere with wagering options available for professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey and more.

“The FanDuel Sportsbook is the clear market leader in New Jersey and we are excited to expand our retail footprint in the state to now include Atlantic City,” said Matt King, CEO FanDuel Group. “We are excited to get started and be a key piece in Twin River Worldwide Holdings transformation of the iconic Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.”

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC, formerly Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.