Fuze Expands NICE inContact Partnership to Enhance Contact Center Offerings

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced the expansion of its partnership with NICE inContact, further enhancing the user experience for global contact centers through CXone, NICE inContact’s world-class contact center platform. NICE inContact is a leading cloud contact center software provider, empowering organizations to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences.

The new offering features an updated presence integration for contact center agents built on Fuze's new Presence API, ensuring agents can easily view the status of, and quickly connect to, the right subject matter expert to best assist the customer––ultimately enhancing contact center agent productivity. The new presence integration includes advanced automated directory matching that is accessible by the customer, enabling quicker adds and changes, easing administration and speeding turn up time for new agents. The partnership also brings updated pricing bundles with simplified purchasing and streamlined adoption and enablement.

“Providing customers with superior user experiences is crucial to any company’s long-term success,” said Paul Jarman, CEO at NICE inContact. “The NICE inContact CXone™ cloud customer experience platform for contact centers empowers agents, supervisors, and admins to drive efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences. We are excited to build upon our existing partnership with Fuze to provide first-rate enterprise communications for NICE inContact and Fuze users alike.”

“At Fuze, we are committed to providing enterprise organizations with streamlined communications, support, and administration tools for a rich, modern, and easy-to-use communications experience,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with NICE inContact to provide a more seamless user experience for both the agent and the caller. These comprehensive updates help reduce complexity and improve connectivity and flexibility for enhanced contact center support.”

