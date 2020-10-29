BRAVADA International Launches WomensFashionWholesale.com - Its New Wholesale Women’s Fashion Superstore

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it has launched WomensFashionWholesale.com, its new wholesale fashion superstore that provides a comprehensive selection of wholesale women’s fashion from wholesale women’s tops, dresses, activewear, women’s pants and more. It will include all the major categories for women’s fashion. BRAVADA intends to develop WomensFashionWholesale.com into one of the largest wholesale providers of women’s apparel for home based, small and medium sized businesses in the USA

WomensFashionWholesale.com will be the big sister site to BRAVADA’s ecommerce wholesale website LeggingsWholesale.com, a highly successful online wholesale provider of women’s leggings, leg fashion and apparel. WomensFashionWholesale.com is being designed with a clean visual appearance that places visual focus on the products to create a streamlined online shopping experience. The product categories will continue to be expanded to include all of the major women’s fashion verticals and a generous mix of designs and styles.

One of the key features that differentiates WomensFashionWholesale.com from its competitors is the availability of its entire catalog in single units as opposed to 6, 8 or 10 pack lots. Traditional wholesale fashion providers operating today require that customers purchase styles in larger lots creating significant inventory risk. WomensFashionWholesale.com virtually eliminates inventory risk for its customers by allowing customers to pinpoint exactly what they need without the forced purchased of colors or sizes they may not want.

WomensFashionWholesale.com was to be launched in early 2020, however, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a delay with the uncertainty associated with the virus and the apparel industry. In addition, BRAVADA expects to launch a women’s fashion retail website as a companion to WomensFashionWholesale.com which will complete its mix of fashion apparel websites and expects to officially launch WorldofPets.com later this year.

BRAVADA expects to complete its current filer status shortly after the release of its Q3 earnings report which is expected on November 16.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

