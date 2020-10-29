CSC Welcomes 29 New Counties to eRecording Network

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSC, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 29 new counties in 17 states to its growing network in the third quarter of 2020. By providing a secure, web-based eRecording solution, CSC can help county recording offices and document submitters save time and streamline their workflows.

The new counties include: Tuolumne, CA Henderson, KY Town of Narragansett, RI Town of Stratford, CT Kenton, KY Kingsbury, SD Town of East Granby, CT Madison, LA Humphreys, TN Brooks, GA Scott, MS Bedford, TN Finney, KS Forrest, MS Hamblen, TN Carroll, KY Lowndes, MS Andrews, TX Laurel, KY Dade, MO Yoakum, TX McLean, KY Quay, NM Uintah, UT Anderson, KY Hertford, NC Botetourt, VA Henry, KY Carbon, PA

“Our industry was tested in entirely new and unpredictable ways in the first half of 2020, and the massive surge in real estate and lending activity has kept us all on our toes,” says Kevin Kinderman, market director of CSC’s Real Estate business. “CSC wants to express our gratitude for the counties, submitters, and partners who put trust in us during this persistently tumultuous time—both for our country and within our businesses. We are honored to partner with you and weather the ups and downs together, and are more enthusiastic than ever about the health and growth of CSC’s Real Estate division.”

A full list of counties in the CSC network is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC provides a web-based document recording (eRecording) solution that allows document submitters, including title companies, banks, and law firms, to electronically record real estate documents with county offices throughout the United States. Our system bridges the gap between submitters and county offices, and enables easier document creation on the submitter side and faster recordation, indexing, and acknowledgment on the recorder side. CSC was first to electronically record in the U.S., and our services remain the benchmark for speed, efficiency, and security. For more on how CSC can improve the way you work, visit erecording.com.