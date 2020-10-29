Fabletics and Hydrow Team up to Deliver Immersive Fitness Experience in Retail and Beyond

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fabletics today announced a strategic, long-term partnership with Hydrow, the immersive at-home rower with live and on-demand athlete-led workouts. With this partnership, the Fabletics community of more than two million VIP Members and guests of the brand’s 51 retail stores gain unrivaled access to the Hydrow experience.

As part of the Fabletics x Hydrow partnership, Fabletics members will be able to purchase a Hydrow at members only pricing, plus an exclusive accessories and gear package. Additionally, Hydrow is creating unique content and fitness milestone rewards specifically for the Fabletics VIP community. Hydrow plans to further enhance their offerings for Fabletics VIPs throughout 2021.

In addition, Fabletics will now serve as Hydrow’s official apparel partner. Fabletics will design and produce all Hydrow apparel, and Hydrow’s world-class trainers will exclusively wear Fabletics within all of Hydrow’s workout content.

“We sought out a partnership with Hydrow because we believe they offer one of the most exciting workout experiences available today,” commented Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, TechStyle Fashion Group. “We know that 73% of our two million VIP Members are working out more than three times per week, and that they love trying something new. With Hydrow, we are bringing them the best workout they can get in 20 minutes – demonstrably more effective than cycling or running. We are thrilled to kick off this collaboration and bring Hydrow to our community.”

“Hydrow is committed to breaking barriers in rowing and making the sport accessible to everyone. Our partnership with Fabletics will help us continue to advance our mission,” commented Bruce Smith, CEO of Hydrow. “By collaborating with Fabletics’ loyal and expansive community, we will be able to bring the Hydrow experience to millions of people who are in search of a workout that not only pushes their body, but focuses their mind. We look forward to this meaningful partnership with Fabletics and to bringing them on board as our exclusive apparel partner.”

The Fabletics x Hydrow partnership goes live with the launch of a dedicated Hydrow experience on Fabletics.com and in-store Hydrow pop-up shops in seven Fabletics retail locations across the country on November 4th. The pop-ups will offer Fabletics members and guests the opportunity to experience Hydrow’s immersive concept and unmatched workout performance via demonstrations with Hydrow experts.

Hydrow’s patented immersive technology and 22-inch HD screen allow users to travel the world, no passport required. Hydrow users get the feel of being right on the river as they are transported from their living rooms to waterways around the globe. This unique immersive experience is coupled with game-changing workout performance - Hydrow users receive an unsurpassed full-body workout, in half the time as other cardio machines.

Fabletics x Hydrow will celebrate their new partnership throughout the quarter with a series of surprise-and-delight moments, which will include social media giveaways, special online events, retail activations, and more.

The Fabletics x Hydrow exclusive deal is available to Fabletics VIP members in-store and online at Fabletics.com, with connected fitness pop-ups at Fabletics stores in Bellevue Square in Bellevue, WA; Domain Northside in Austin, TX; St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville, FL; Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton, CA; King of Prussia, PA; Natick Mall in Natick, MA; and American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is a global active-lifestyle brand designed with every body in mind. Co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, the brand is known for combining fitness and fashion to make people feel confident at—and beyond—the gym, by offering premium quality activewear at a more accessible price. Fabletics brings new monthly collections to a loyal community of over 2 million members across ten countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, UK, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark. Adding to the success of the Fabletics women’s business, Fabletics Men made its debut to much fanfare in Spring 2020. See (and shop) the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes, and more at fabletics.com and 50 state-of-the-art retail locations across the US.*

*We've reopened select stores with enhanced safety measures in place—because protecting our members, employees, and families always comes first. Please check here for the most up-to-date information on which retail stores have reopened. In the meantime, our online store at fabletics.com remains open and fully operational, 24 hours a day.

About Hydrow

Hydrow is the Live Outdoor Reality™ (LOR) rower that leverages innovative technology to bring the on-water, outdoor experience of rowing to the home. Engineered by elite rowing experts, Hydrow recreates the feeling of rowing directly on the water via an algorithm-based, patented electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism. World-class athletes lead users through challenging rows that engage 86% of the body's muscles compared to 44% with cycling, while the on-the-mat workouts, from yoga, to Pilates and strength training, complement users' rowing regimen. With the ability to harness the visual, auditory and emotional components of rowing, the connected fitness rower delivers a best-in-class, full body workout.