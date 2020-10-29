Securonix Extends Analytics-Driven Security Monitoring to Unmanaged and IoT Devices with Armis

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, today announced a technology integration with Armis, the leader in agentless device security. The integration provides customers with complete visibility into all devices connected to enterprise networks - managed, unmanaged, IoT - allowing security operations teams to monitor their behavior and respond to malicious activity more efficiently.

An estimated 41.6 billion IoT devices will be connected to businesses within the next five years, and attackers are increasingly targeting them to penetrate networks. The integration imports device data and alerts from the Armis agentless device security platform into the Securonix Next-Gen SIEM platform, where it is enriched with patented machine learning algorithms for advanced threat detection, rapid response and future automated decisions.

“The lack of visibility into the increasing number of IoT and unmanaged devices connected to enterprise networks presents significant risk,” said Aditya TS, Senior Director Cyber Threat Analytics, Securonix. “From printers and cameras to even thermostats, the majority of everyday devices are now connected and provide a potential entry point for attackers to exploit. Today’s SOC teams require modern solutions allowing them to identify every device connected to the network, understand their behavior and take necessary action.”

Through the integration, Armis asset inventory data (device type, reputation, users and known vulnerabilities) and Armis alert data (policy violations, configuration issues and threat intelligence) are ingested into Securonix’s multi-layer analytics and behavior modeling solution. Securonix processes this data at machine speed and correlates it with broader IT security events to present high fidelity alerts for rapid response through automated SOAR capabilities. SOC teams are also provided long-term data retention and search capabilities for forensics, incident response and compliance.

Specific threat detection use cases with the joint solution include:

Ransomware detection

Zero-day attack detection

Compromised asset detection

Anomalous network activity detection

“Having a single solution to identify connected devices and automate investigation and response to advanced threats is essential in securing modern environments,” said Chris Dobrec, VP Product Marketing at Armis. “By routing our device insights through Securonix’s Next-Gen SIEM platform, we are allowing organizations to safely adopt new devices and technologies to drive innovation while maintaining optimal security posture.”

Securonix established its partnership with Armis in October 2020, and the joint capabilities are currently available to customers. To learn more, please visit our blog.

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining SIEM for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Built on big data architecture, Securonix delivers SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Security Data Lake, NTA and vertical-specific applications as a pure SaaS solution with unlimited scalability and no infrastructure cost. Securonix reduces noise and prioritizes high fidelity alerts with behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category. To learn more, visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.