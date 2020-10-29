OneStream Software selected by Costco Wholesale Corporation to Move Financial Consolidation and Planning to the Cloud

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions, was selected by Costco Wholesale Corporation to perform its global financial consolidations, reporting, planning and analysis in the cloud. Costco will be replacing legacy applications and in-house budgeting software with the unified OneStream XF Cloud platform.

“OneStream is proud to be selected as Costco’s trusted platform for their next generation of financial transformation,” said Benjamin Haass, Northwest Sales Manager of OneStream Software. “We believe that this partnership will transform how Costco consolidates, plans and forecasts across their organization.”

“We are honored by the opportunity to partner with Costco,” said Ken Hohenstein, SVP of North America of OneStream Software. “Tackling Costco-sized requirements head-on in the cloud is exactly what OneStream was built for: managing critical financial processes more effectively, with the ability to easily expand the platform to match changing business needs.”

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all through a single application.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 as one of the top 700 fastest-growing companies in North America.