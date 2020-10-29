SAIC Wins $737 Million Ceiling U.S. Air Force Modeling and Simulation Support Services Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) won the U.S. Air Force Modeling and Simulation Support Services (AFMS3) 2.0 contract to implement, integrate, and develop modeling and simulation (M&S), training, and analysis standards for the Air Force, Department of Defense, and other organizations. Released by General Service Administration (GSA) FEDSIM on the GSA OASIS contract vehicle, the total potential value of the single-award contract has a ceiling of $737 million.

“The Air Force and DOD rely on M&S for operational readiness and mission preparedness. As part of this new work with the Air Force, we will provide live virtual constructive simulations to prepare airmen and other users for real-life situations,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Customer Group. “By bringing exceptional experience and understanding of the complex DOD M&S operational environment, SAIC will support the Air Force’s transition to future warfighting capability like Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) for better battlespace awareness and decision-making across all domains.”

SAIC will work with the Air Force Agency for M&S (AFAMS) and the M&S communities to bring innovative approaches to support efficient and secure global operations for the U.S. warfighter. Under AFMS3 2.0, SAIC will assist AFAMS in developing policies, architectures, and standards to support emerging technologies, preparing warfighters for readiness in any domain. In addition to partnering with AFAMS on operational and tactical warfighter support, SAIC will deliver M&S support for the Air Force medical, analytical, test and evaluation, and acquisition communities.

SAIC leveraged investments in integrated training, data analytics, and cybersecurity for its winning solution. The award aligns with the company’s focus on command and control, IT modernization, digital engineering, and digital transformation.

