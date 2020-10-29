Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Announces Grant To A Better Delaware To Support Advocacy for Transparency and Accountability in Delaware’s Government

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware (CPBD) announced that they have given a grant to the issue advocacy group A Better Delaware (ABD) to support and amplify their work to introduce new transparency and accountability measures in Delaware’s legislature and courts.

The grant is the second out of CPBD’s recently-announced $100,000 fund to incubate and support grassroots activists and advocacy groups that fight for transparency, diversity, and accountability at the highest levels of Delaware’s state government and court system. CPBD disbursed the first grant to Justice for Prisoners – a Wilmington-based advocacy group that fights for the dignity and human rights of inmates in Delaware’s carceral system.

Beyond funding, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware will partner with A Better Delaware to amplify their grassroots, media, and legislative efforts. With this strategic partnership, CPBD and ABD will work towards their common goal of ending the infamous “Delaware Way” that prizes secrecy and backroom deals over transparency and accountability to Delawareans.

Said A Better Delaware Executive Director Zoe Callaway, “This generous grant from Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware will go a long way towards advancing our fight for government transparency and accountability here in the First State. For too long, Delaware’s lawmakers have operated behind closed doors at the expense of Delaware’s hard-working taxpayers. We’re committed to putting continued pressure on Delaware’s leaders to serve the Delawareans’ interests rather than their own.”

Added Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey, “We’re proud to lend our support to A Better Delaware’s ongoing efforts to reform the opaque practices of the Delaware state legislature and courts. In order to regain the trust of Delawareans, the legislature must introduce common-sense reforms like cameras in courtrooms and financial disclosures for judges and lawmakers. We’re excited to work with A Better Delaware to make these reforms a reality.”

CPBD has pledged $100,000 to the fund, and will disburse grants in a rolling manner through the end of the year. Interested organizations are encouraged to apply at the Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware website.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the unprecedented forced sale of TransPerfect. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.