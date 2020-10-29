Industry Leader Donegal Insurance Group Taps Zipwhip to Enable Faster, More Effective Communication Between Insurance Carrier and Policyholders

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zipwhip, the inventor of Texting for Business™, today announced the addition of Donegal Insurance Group to its cloud-based texting platform. As a leading insurance provider, Donegal will leverage Zipwhip’s SMS texting platform to provide fast, effective and contactless communication to its large customer base.

According to a recent Zipwhip survey, 70% of consumers reported longer wait times than normal when trying to reach businesses by phone ever since the coronavirus outbreak began. To ensure their adjusters could get in touch with customers as simply, quickly and seamlessly as possible, Donegal turned to Zipwhip’s SaaS-based texting platform to empower its adjusters to be available when customers need them most. Donegal also leveraged Zipwhip’s integration with Guidewire ClaimCenter to streamline the documentation process and give insurers greater insights into their customers’ needs.

“The COVID-19 crisis has prompted insurers to accelerate digital transformation in their agencies,” said John Lauer, CEO at Zipwhip. “Both insurers and their customers want an immediate, contactless way to communicate with each other, and texting plays a critical role in accomplishing that. By using a medium that consumers already know and use all day, as well as the adjuster’s existing landline phone number, carriers can immediately open up a new communication channel with zero training or process-change required.”

The partnership came to fruition following Donegal’s pilot implementation of Zipwhip’s SMS messaging platform for their business. Donegal took advantage of Zipwhip’s formal program management approach, which includes a team of dedicated resources to optimally implement texting into existing workflows, provide user training and meet weekly to track pilot success.

“When customers have a loss or issue, they want to quickly get their lives back to normal. With texting, customers can send photos of documents or even VIN numbers so we can move the process along quickly and efficiently,” said William Folmar, SVP of Claims at Donegal. “Implementing Zipwhip into our workflows has already strengthened our policyholder relationship and we’re pleased to move forward with the partnership.”

You can learn more about why adopting business texting for insurance has become more important than ever in Zipwhip’s blog and e-book. For more information on Zipwhip’s integration with Guidewire ClaimCenter, please visit: https://www.zipwhip.com/marketplace/guidewire/.

About Zipwhip

Zipwhip was the first company to enable texting on existing business phone numbers, and today is the world’s leading business-texting software and API provider. More than 35,000 companies use Zipwhip to increase customer engagement and drive growth through texting on their existing landline, VoIP or toll-free phone number. Intuitive cloud-based software, an enterprise-grade API and direct network connectivity mean businesses can use any computer or mobile device to securely and reliably reach their customers, every time. Your customers are only a text away: https://www.zipwhip.com/.

About Donegal Insurance Group

Donegal Insurance Group offers property and casualty lines of insurance in 26 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Insurance Group consists of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its insurance subsidiaries as well as the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc., a publicly traded insurance holding company (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB). Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent). For more information, please visit: www.donegalgroup.com.