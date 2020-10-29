Andersen Global Extends Coverage in St. Kitts and Nevis

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global continues its Caribbean expansion through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service accounting firm Lanns-Monish & Associates, adding dimension to the organization’s presence in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Founded in 1991, the Basseterre-based firm is led by founder and Office Managing Director Marcella Lanns-Monish. The team of ten professionals provides tax and accounting services to domestic and international clients, including business advisory, corporate restructuring, tax compliance, payroll and risk advisory. In addition, they provide services to a variety of industries, including hospitality, tourism, manufacturing and the public sector.

“The dedication and stewardship of our team to provide clients with best-in-class service has helped us become leaders in our practice areas,” said Marcella. “This collaboration will allow us to take our client service to the next level and expand our reach more broadly. We are excited to work in tandem with Andersen’s collaborating and member firms both locally and internationally.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “We are quickly expanding in the Caribbean and with truly high-quality tax and legal firms. As we continue to rapidly expand in this region, teaming with like-minded individuals ensures we are even better equipped to provide seamless service globally. Our collaboration with Lanns-Monish, along with our recent addition of the HazelAlleyne Law Firm, gives us full coverage in St. Kitts and Nevis, and is another key link in the expansion of our organization in the region.”

