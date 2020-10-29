Epic Sciences and Predicine Jointly Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Liquid Biopsy Offerings to Biopharmaceutical Partners

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epic Sciences, Inc. and Predicine, Inc. today announced they have entered into a global strategic partnership to offer biopharmaceutical companies access to both Predicine’s ctDNA-based testing and Epic’s CTC-based testing. Predicine’s lead offering is PredicineATLAS™, the broadest CLIA-certified ctDNA-based assay that analyzes 600 cancer-related genes, using next generation sequencing. Epic’s CTC-based platform offers testing of AR-V7, AR-N term, PSMA, ER, PR and other phenotypic tests. The combination of both approaches allows pharmaceutical partners engaged in clinical trials to measure both genotypic and phenotypic markers from a single blood draw.

Predicine is a California-based molecular insights company that has developed an NGS liquid biopsy technology to measure ctDNA and ctRNA genomic alterations in blood or urine. Predicine has launched its CLIA-certified 600-gene PredicineATLAS™ liquid biopsy assay for detecting cancer variants including single-nucleotide variants, indels, copy number variants (gain and loss), DNA fusions, microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB). Partnering with leading biopharmaceutical companies, Predicine provides harmonized liquid biopsy solutions and CDx development to support global clinical trials in US, EU, APAC region including China.

“ From a single blood draw, Epic and Predicine’s partnership can now access Comprehensive Cancer Profiling that identifies CTCs with unmatched sensitivity, provides in-depth characterization of individual CTCs using genomic, proteomic and morphological tools and delivers a comprehensive genomic profile of the patient’s ctDNA that includes all known biomarkers and mutations associated with current cancer therapies,” said Lloyd Sanders, President and Chief Executive Officer, Epic Sciences. “ This molecular information is critical to understanding the current state of a patient’s disease and offers the ability to monitor the cancer status, mechanism of action, and their response to a specific therapy. The combination of CTCs and ctDNA is a comprehensive solution designed to meet the growing needs of our pharmaceutical partners as they seek to develop life-changing therapies.”

“ We are excited to partner with Epic Sciences by offering the capabilities of Predicine’s proprietary liquid biopsy technology,” said Shidong Jia, Founder and CEO of Predicine. “ Combining ctDNA and CTC from a single blood draw offers a complementary, multi-technology approach in comprehensive cancer profiling, monitoring therapy efficacy/disease burden and assessing minimal residual disease. We are very pleased to provide this unique liquid biopsy solution to our pharma partners in support of global clinical trials.”

About Comprehensive Cancer Profiling

Epic Sciences’ Comprehensive Cancer Profiling provides a multi-technology approach to liquid biopsy from a single blood draw to complete several types of analyses. The company leverages its proven and proprietary CTC capabilities. Our enrichment-free approach reveals both genotypic and phenotypic insights and minimizes the risk of CTCs being missed. By combining CTC technology with ctDNA and immune cell analysis we enable a comprehensive analysis that is both minimally invasive and highly accurate.

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to guide therapy selection and monitor disease progression thereby personalizing and advancing the treatment and management of prostate and breast cancer. The company’s approach, Comprehensive Cancer Profiling, leverages proven and proprietary CTC capabilities, and adds ctDNA and immune cell analysis, to provide more complete data allowing more efficient analysis and clearer insights. The company’s CTC based diagnostic test, Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect® test, is the first and only Medicare reimbursed liquid biopsy for metastatic prostate cancer and is available to oncologists and urologists from Exact Sciences. Today Epic Sciences partners with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world to improve patient outcomes by providing clinicians with efficient information to guide treatment plans. Epic Sciences is headquartered in San Diego. Further information is available on the company’s website, www.epicsciences.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn, Facebook, or on Twitter @EpicSciences.

About Predicine

Predicine is a molecular insights company that is committed to advancing biomarker-driven precision medicine. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free RNA- and cell-free DNA-based liquid biopsy technology for non-invasive cancer profiling, disease monitoring and assessing minimal residual disease. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-based and urine-based assays for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Through its CLIA and/or CAP facilities in the US and China, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies and hospitals to support global clinical trials and personalized cancer therapy. Further information is available on the company’s website, www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn, Facebook, or on Twitter @Predicine.

