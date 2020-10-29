SoundHound Inc.’s Houndify Voice AI to Power Voice Assistant in Honda e Cars in Japan

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound Inc. the leading innovator of voice AI and conversational intelligence technologies announced the integration of its Houndify Voice AI platform into Honda e electric cars that are available in Japan starting today.

The voice assistant offers a conversational interface that allows drivers to access cloud-based services like navigation, music, local search, weather, restaurant search, and much more, all hands-free.

“We are excited to be part of the historic launch of an electric vehicle by Honda and hope the voice assistant will make Honda e even more appealing,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and co-founder of SoundHound Inc.

Conversations with Honda e are more natural thanks to Houndify's proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding™ technologies that enable the voice assistant to understand context, like the user's location or previous queries, eliminating the need to repeat information.

Through the power of Houndify’s voice AI, users can ask Honda e even complex questions like: “OK Honda, show me recommended restaurants within five kilometers, except French and Italian ones, that have Wi-Fi, and are open past 10 pm." Houndify’s ability to remember context allows for useful follow-up questions, like “Does it have parking?” The assistant can also proactively prompt for next steps like offering directions to the destination. Advanced navigation integrations allow drivers to further the experience by asking questions like: “Are there any convenience stores along the way?”

