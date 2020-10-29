Hims & Hers Announces Q3 Update

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers, a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today announced robust Q3 2020 results.

“The continued momentum we saw in Q3 2020 is a clear indicator that our consumer-focused approach to healthcare is resonating with customers,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “We believe our direct relationship with consumers combined with the convenience of our platform and increasing usage of telehealth enhance our already strong position as we work to become the front door to the healthcare ecosystem.”

On October 1, 2020, Hims & Hers and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC.U, OAC, OAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), announced they had entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s common stock is expected to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “HIMS.”

"Hims & Hers has demonstrated a consistent track record of strong growth and unit economics," said Patrick McCaney, CEO of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. "Their Q3 results - particularly the significant year-over-year revenue growth of 91% - were a continuation of that impressive record."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Hims & Hers reported $41.3 million of net revenue in Q3 2020, representing 91% year-over-year growth

Hims & Hers’ gross margins rose to 76% in Q3, up from 71% in Q2 2020

Hims & Hers completed 582,000 net orders in Q3 2020

Customer average order value increased over 16% from Q2 2020 to $67

Q1’20 (Three months ended: March 31, 2020) Q2’20 (Three months ended: June 30, 2020) Q3’20 (Three months ended: September 30, 2020) Revenue (in millions) $30.1 $35.9 $41.3 Year-over-year increase 91% 76% 91% Gross Margin 69% 71% 76% Net Orders (in thousands) 546 572 582 Average Order Value $52 $58 $67

Privia Health Collaboration

Hims & Hers recently solidified a collaboration with Privia Health, a national physician organization with more than 2,600 providers across multiple states. Privia’s proprietary cloud-based technology platform, innovative approach to value-based care and focus on physician-driven wellness help improve outcomes and create healthier communities. The strategic alliance will provide Hims & Hers patients with direct access to Privia providers for in-person and virtual primary care in the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Texas and Virginia. The new initiative with Privia is another example of Hims & Hers' commitment to ensure consumers have access to a broad spectrum of high-quality care.

“We are committed to working with the best in the industry, like Privia Health, to expand the scope of care accessible for consumers through our platform," said Dr. Patrick Carroll, Chief Medical Officer of Hims & Hers. "As we continue to build the front door to the healthcare industry, we see incredible opportunity in collaborating with leading health systems to provide patients with a broad, comprehensive network of care, and are excited to offer Hims & Hers customers access to Privia's 2,600 providers."

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care through a computer or smartphone. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

Key Metrics

Average Order Value (“AOV”) is defined as Online Revenue divided by Net Orders (as defined below). Our Online Revenue is driven by a combination of AOV and Net Orders. We have historically been able to increase AOV by making new offerings and subscription options available to our customers. We have also increased AOV by more effectively acquiring higher AOV customers through our marketing channels and campaigns. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, AOV was $55, up 90% year-over-year, compared to $29 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net Orders (“Net Orders”) are defined as the number of online customer orders minus transactions related to refunds, credits, chargebacks and other negative adjustments. Net Orders represent transactions made on our platform during a defined period of time and exclude revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”) as discussed below. We monitor the absolute number of Net Orders as a key indicator of our performance. Our Online Revenue is driven by a combination of AOV and Net Orders. Net Orders are driven primarily by the number of new customers acquired and the number of returning customers that make additional purchases. In the third quarter of 2019, we implemented a strategy to acquire higher value and higher AOV customers and to enhance the customer experience with new offerings and subscription options. As we implemented this strategy, we reduced our marketing expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. As a result, Net Orders also declined in the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. In the three months ended June 30, 2020, as we optimized what marketing channels and campaigns were most effective at acquiring higher AOV customers, Net Orders grew to 572,000, up 5% quarter-over-quarter, as compared to 546,000 Net Orders for the three months ended March 31, 2020.