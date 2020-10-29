monday.com Now Available on G-Cloud 12 Framework

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today monday.com, a leading Work Operating System (Work OS), is announcing that its platform will be available through its UK partners, enable.services and Clearvision, on the G-Cloud 12 framework of the UK Government Crown Commercial Service (CCS). This will enable thousands of public-sector organisations in the UK to gain easy access to monday.com.

G-Cloud is a CCS procurement framework that provides public sector organisations with a straightforward and compliant way to purchase government-approved cloud-based services, such as hosting, software, and support. G-Cloud 12 went live late September 2020, offering IT buyers the ability to access a multitude of key cloud services through the Digital Marketplace. By purchasing cloud services through G-Cloud 12, customers get transparent prices and an easy way to access new technology to help streamline workflows and collaborate with colleagues.

monday.com is a Work OS that allows 115,000 paying teams, across 200+ business verticals, to get their work done. It’s a visual Work OS where any team can run their projects, processes, and everyday work, fast. Teams can create streamlined workflows easily by dragging and dropping boards, automations, dashboards and combine with external tools they already use – all within their central hub of a Work OS.

Currently, monday.com has 400 paying accounts from government entities in the UK, and thousands of additional government bodies have expressed interest in using its services. With enable.services and Clearvision selected as suppliers for CCS, monday.com expects rapid growth in the market. Thousands of public sector organisations of all sizes and types purchase solutions on the CCS Digital Marketplace. In 2019 alone, such organisations spent £1.3 billion on software and services via G-Cloud.

“ We are thrilled to join the G-Cloud 12 framework, which enables us to sell to government entities in the UK via our local partners,” said Asaf Fradkin, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, monday.com. “ monday.com's services have been in high demand from government entities and we are glad that we will now be able to provide these organisations with a Work OS where teams can create custom workflow apps in minutes and support their remote work needs.”

monday.com’s channel partner program includes over 85 channel partners operating in over 45 countries across the globe. Among these are several local partners in the UK which includes enable.services and Clearvision, that enable monday.com to increase its UK market share, provide a highly localised value proposition, and help UK workers gain easy access to customised workflow solutions and support.

" Being on the government's framework creates possibilities for more people to explore the marvel that is monday.com. We have top-quality services and support that will help people," said Joseph Bushnell, Director, enable.services. " We trust the product; it's why it's our go-to Work OS. It helps us communicate better wherever we are. The flow of teamwork is seamless, and productivity has flourished." Joe concluded, " monday.com is the platform where separate companies and teams can work as one, creating brilliant work, collaboratively."

Gerry Tombs, Clearvision CEO, said “ Clearvision’s inclusion as a G-Cloud supplier reinforces our commitment to provide quality cloud solutions in the Marketplace. This will help public sector organisations increase cloud adoption and accelerate digital transformation while remaining compliant.” Tombs adds, “ This has arguably never been more important in the current climate, whereby government agencies need to ensure they are adopting secure cloud services that enable employees to work remotely, whilst boosting efficiency, collaboration and transparency amongst remote and office-based teams.”

About monday.com

monday.com is a customisable Work OS where teams create and shape workflow apps in minutes to plan, run, and track their processes, projects, and operations. As a web-based SaaS platform, monday.com facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage teams and organisations of all sizes.

The platform connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Sydney and London and has raised $234.1 million to date from investors including Sapphire Ventures, Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, Ion Asset Management, Vintage Investment Partners, Stripes Group, Insight Partners, and Entrée Capital.

The platform is fully customisable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 100,000 paying organisations around the world, from over 180 countries.

About enable.services

enable.services architect, build and deliver prosperous solutions for you collaboratively, with progress as the incentive for ideas, ensuring exceptional service. We'll listen to your needs and aspirations to inform a plan that's designed for success. At every turn, we'll do what's right for you.

About Clearvision

Clearvision is a Cyber Essentials and ISO27001 certified software services company, with offices in the UK and USA. For over 20 years Clearvision has been helping teams in the public and private sectors reach their full potential, by providing them with licensing, consulting, training, hosting and support services.